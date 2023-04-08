Raheem Sterling returns as Frank Lampard names first Chelsea line-up since reappointment

Raheem Sterling has made a noticeable difference to Chelsea’s attack since returning from injury (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

Frank Lampard has named his first Chelsea line-up since his reappointment as interim manager, with his side set to face Wolves at 3pm on Saturday.

The Blues have been struggling for form and consistency this season, which leaves Lampard as the club’s third manager of the season after Todd Boehly dismissed both Thomas Tuchel and the new ownership group’s first appointment, Graham Potter.

And in a bid to rediscover winning ways, Lampard has turned to what appears to be a back four, while Mason Mount continues to remain out and isn’t included in the squad having missed the last six Premier League matches.

Mount’s absence was partly due to injury, but also being out of favour under Potter - the England international has started just once in the league since 3 February.

Elsewhere, Lampard has turned to Conor Gallagher as Chelsea look for a first league win in four and a return to the top half of the table.

In midweek, the Blues’ home draw with Liverpool was overseen by Bruno Saltor, but Lampard is now installed as boss for the remainder of the campaign, with the board keen to conduct a full review over who will be the long-term appointment. The likes of Luis Enrique and Julien Nagelesmann have been sounded out, as well as other options including Marcelo Gallardo.

Meanwhile, opponents Wolves are still in a relegation fight despite a recent improvement leaving them 14th in the table.

Julen Lopetegui’s team are winless in three league games as well and are just one point above the drop zone in a wildly congested bottom half of the table.

Chelsea XI vs Wolves: Kepa, James, Koulibaly, Fofana, Cucurella; Enzo, Gallagher, Kovacic; Sterling, Felix, Havertz