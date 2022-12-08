Raheem Sterling returning to England World Cup camp before France clash after home robbery

Nizaar Kinsella
·1 min read
Raheem Sterling is flying back out to Qatar to rejoin the England squad at the World Cup.

The Chelsea forward missed Sunday’s 3-0 win over Senegal and returned to England to be with his family following a break-in at his home in Surrey.

But the Football Association (FA) have now confirmed that Sterling will rejoin the Three Lions squad ahead of Saturday’s huge quarter-final against France.

An FA statement on Thursday said: “Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”

Raheem Sterling is returning to the England squad in Qatar ahead of France quarter-final (PA Wire)
Sterling has made himself available to face France, although he is likely to be a substitute.

Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden impressed in the last-16 win against Senegal and both are expected to keep their place in the team behind Harry Kane as England target a semi-final spot.

Gareth Southgate revealed after the Senegal game that Sterling had been “shaken” by the raid on his home.

On Sunday, a spokesman for Sterling said his partner and children were home when armed burglars raided their Surrey house.

But Surrey Police on Monday clarified that the family were not present and that there was no evidence of anyone being armed. Police are still investigating the incident but have yet to make any arrests.

