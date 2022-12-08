Raheem Sterling to return to England's World Cup base in Qatar

Raheem Sterling will return to Qatar to rejoin the England squad ahead of the Three Lions' clash against France on Saturday.

The Chelsea star travelled home before the last-16 game against Senegal after his family home was broken into.

In a statement, the FA said: "Raheem Sterling will return to England's World Cup base in Qatar.

"The forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France."

The 27-year-old England star left the tournament after being told that his home in Surrey had been broken into, with items including jewellery and watches stolen.

His family was not home during the break-in but he wanted to be with them afterwards, as he was concerned about their wellbeing.

He headed back to the UK just before England's win over Senegal on Sunday.