Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed burglary at Surrey home

Nizaar Kinsella
·2 min read
Flying home: Raheem Sterling (AFP via Getty Images)
Flying home: Raheem Sterling (AFP via Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling has left the England squad and returned home from the World Cup following a break-in at his house in Surrey.

Sterling did not feature in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Senegal and the FA said before the game that the Chelsea forward was “dealing with a family matter”.

Sources have confirmed armed burglars broke into Sterling’s home on Saturday night when his family were in.

Sterling was shaken up by news and, as soon as he learned about the incident, wanted to return home to check on the well-being of his three children.

Sterling has been determined to play a big role for England in Qatar and it is understood only his concern for his children pushed him to leave the squad and return home.

Asked whether he will figure for England again at the World Cup, Southgate said after the Senegal game: “We have got to wait and see.

“At the moment the priority is for him to be with him family and we are going to support that and him to have as much time as he needs.”

Pushed on the likelihood of Sterling returning to the England squad, Southgate said: “I really don’t know.

“At the moment it is a situation he needs time with his family to do deal with and I do not want to put him under any pressure. Sometimes football is not the most important thing and family should come first.”

England captain Harry Kane said: “Our thoughts are obviously with him and his family. It’s obviously a private matter but it’s never easy to see one of your team-mates and friends have to deal with something like that.

“We will have to take it day by day. I am sure Raheem will talk to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family, and that’s the most important thing. From us and the team, we just sent him our best and we hope to see him as soon as possible.”

Kalidou Koulibaly, Sterling’s team-mate at Chelsea, said: “I didn’t know. I am really surprised. I hope his family is okay. I will call him now and see what has happened to him. I hope that he will be good and his family is good.”

