Raheem Sterling leaves England squad after break-in at London home - with return uncertain

Matt Law
·3 min read
Raheem Sterling leaves England squad to deal with family matter - AP/Abbie Parr
Raheem Sterling leaves England squad to deal with family matter - AP/Abbie Parr

Raheem Sterling was forced to pull out of England’s World Cup last-16 victory over Senegal and fly back to the UK after armed intruders broke into his home the night before the game.

Sources close to Sterling described him as being “shaken” by the burglary that took place on Saturday night with some of his family members present.

Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling was returning to the UK on Sunday night and, although the forward hopes to rejoin the squad in Qatar if the circumstances are right, England’s manager admitted he was unsure if the forward will play any further part in the tournament.

Sterling remains fully committed to England’s World Cup bid, but must check on the well-being of his family, particularly his children, before deciding whether or not he can return to Qatar.

England will play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday, which does not give Sterling much time to make a decision on whether or not he will rejoin the squad.

Sterling’s enforced last-minute withdrawal took some of the shine off what was an excellent victory for England, for whom Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden producing outstanding performances.

“At the moment, clearly the priority is for him to be with his family,” said Southgate. “We’re going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs. He’s going home. At the moment, it’s a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first.”

Southgate picked Saka and Foden ahead of Marcus Rashford and revealed that Sterling had not been in line to start against Senegal, having already been rested for the victory over Wales.

Sterling scored in England’s opening Group B victory over Iran and started in the draw with the United States, a game in which he was replaced by Jack Grealish.

Although England beat Senegal comfortably without Sterling, losing him for the rest of the tournament would be a blow to Southgate and impact on his attacking options.

'The individual is more important than the group in those moments'

Asked if Sterling’s departure impacted his team selection or plans for the Senegal clash, Southgate said: “It didn’t impact the team selection. I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning, so you have days where events happen and you have to deal with them.

“He’s on his way home and yeah, we’re obviously mindful of him being allowed space and his privacy respected, so we don’t want to talk in too much detail.

“Of course it’s not ideal for the group ahead of a big game, but it pales into insignificance because the individual is more important than the group in those moments, so we needed to look after the situation and then I had to pass that on to others this afternoon in order to get him home.”

England captain Kane wished Sterling his best by saying: “Our thoughts are with him and his family. It's a private matter, but it’s never easy to see one of your team-mates and friends deal with something like that. We'll have to take it day by day.

“I'm sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That's the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

As Sterling flew back to England on Sunday night, his Chelsea non-World Cup team-mates flew to Abu Dhabi for a warm weather training camp with the squad due to arrive on Monday morning.

Latest Stories

  • Race for the Golden Boot, most assists and most cards – Qatar World Cup 2022 statistics

    With the World Cup group stage concluded and the round of 16 well under way, now is the perfect time to take stock and look back at the events of the past two weeks.

  • Kylian Mbappe produces moments of magic as France ease past Poland

    The Paris St Germain attacker struck his fourth and fifth goals of the World Cup in the 3-1 win.

  • CFP: Georgia vs Ohio St in Peach; Michigan vs TCU in Fiesta

    For this college football season, the BCS probably would have been fine. Two days after the College Football Playoff announced it is expanding to 12 teams, the field of four to determine this season's national champion included two schools that did not even win their conferences. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were selected Sunday for the playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time.

  • England vs France: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

    Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Poland 3-1 in their last-16 tie, while England overcame Senegal 3-0 to secure their place in the quarter-finals. England vs France is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored a pair of quick, late third-period goals to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The game was tied 2-2 when Barron scored at 13:23 and Scheifele followed up with his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 15:12. Saku Maenalanen and Nate Schmidt each had a goal and assist for the Jets (15-7-1). Dylan Samberg recorded his first NHL goal and Kyle Connor added a pair of assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 2

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u