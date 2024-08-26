Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho swap deal littered with problems to overcome

There are major problems to overcome if Chelsea’s plan to swap Raheem Sterling for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is to come into fruition.

The United man has been heavily linked to a loan plus obligation move to Juventus during the recent weeks as he was left out of both Premier League matchday squads so far this summer.

This has led to the winger reiterating his desire to leave and the Old Lady pushing to land the England international, but they have yet to suggest anything that appeals to the Red Devils.

Nonetheless, Chelsea have also been credited with the news and it was shockingly relayed here last night that the Londoners would aim to include left back Ben Chilwell and winger Raheem Sterling in a deal to sign Sancho.

The Telegraph however has reported that there are numerous problems to overcome if a deal is to occur.

The paper claims that “in what would be one of the most remarkable deals of another busy summer at Stamford Bridge, the club are hoping that United might even be interested in a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling.”

It is also reported contrary to previous stories that Chilwell has not been mentioned in a deal and only the future of Sterling has been discussed.

Sterling has been told that he can leave the club as his number seven shirt was brutally taken from him and given to new signing Joao Felix. However, any Sancho-Sterling swap would be an “extremely complicated deal to complete with several moving parts and two big clubs, and rivals, involved.”

According to The Telegraph, Juventus remain in the lead due to more advanced negotiations having taken place and the Blues are also prioritising a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle to overcome however is the current wages of both England internationals.

“Wages are also a significant problem with regards to Sancho” and “negotiations are ongoing to find a solution for Sterling who has three years left on a contract that is believed to earn him around £300,000-a-week.”

Sterling would prefer a permanent move away and “Chelsea would also only want to bring in Sancho if he was prepared to fit into the far leaner wage structure which has been introduced in the past couple of years.”

“That is therefore likely to mean he would have to accept, with two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, a big pay cut or have his wages subsidised by United. Sterling would appear to be in a similar situation.”

In addition, it is unclear whether United would have any interest in signing the former Liverpool man.

Despite growing up a United fan, he has played for Manchester City and Liverpool, making him a far from popular figure at Old Trafford.

What’s more, being 29 years old and on massive wages is hardly what Ineos have been building towards in the signings they have made earlier in the window.

Nonetheless, they may see it as an opportunity to add experience and goal-scoring threat from a player desperate for a new challenge and with a strong desire to prove himself at his boyhood club.





