Raheem Sterling frustrated and Ivan Toney on fire – Saturday’s sporting social

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 18.

Football

Southampton frustrated Raheem Sterling.

A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7)

Ivan Toney hailed a job well done.

Allan Saint-Maximin was still feeling the love.

Leeds players vowed to keep fighting for their first win.

A post shared by Raphinha Belloli (@raphinha)

Peter Shilton’s wife wished him happy birthday!

Ella Toone enjoyed a dream first start for England.

Bethany England basked in the return of fans to watch the Lionesses.

Happy birthday to….

Cricket

Warwickshire were not happy with their mascot’s performance in the Finals Day race.

Darren Gough celebrated his birthday.

A post shared by Darren Gough MBE (@darrengough44)

Swimming

Adam Peaty was loving dancing.

Formula One

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz cooked up a storm.

A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari (@scuderiaferrari)

MMA

Conor McGregor loved date night.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Boxing

AJ enjoyed a bit of FIFA.

A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua)

