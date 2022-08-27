Raheem Sterling double helps 10-man Chelsea beat Leicester

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Conor Gallagher
    English association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

As Thomas Tuchel watched on from the stands at Stamford Bridge, his problems at Chelsea mounting before his eyes, Raheem Sterling’s deflected shot looped to offer some salvation. Sterling’s first Premier League goal for Chelsea was soon followed by his second and came after the Blues were reduced to 10 men following Conor Gallagher’s first-half red card, a moment that changed the game and raised the stakes of an early-season fixture in which both sides needed a result.

Instead, despite Harvey Barnes pulling one back and Chelsea desperately hanging on, it added further pressure on Leicester and Brendan Rodgers after their third straight defeat.

On another day, Leicester may well have been happy to leave with a point, given the disruption caused by Wesley Fofana’s imminent move to Chelsea but also the late injury absence of James Maddison.

But Gallagher’s dismissal for two early yellow cards in many ways put the spotlight on them, only to illuminate a side who looked short, both on ideas and numbers, and took far too long to respond to the opportunity presented to them. When it was too late, they still couldn’t force the equaliser against 10 men. Jamie Vardy missed several chances and Ayoze Perez smacked the bar at the death.

Conor Gallagher was sent off for two bookable offences (Getty Images)
Conor Gallagher was sent off for two bookable offences (Getty Images)

Chelsea survived, on an afternoon that suddenly became framed differently after Gallagher’s red. Already needing a response after Sunday’s capitulation at Leeds, and riled further following the win that slipped through their fingers against Tottenham with Tuchel serving his one-match suspension for his clash with Antonio Conte, this is a huge win.

To their credit, even without Tuchel, Chelsea turned a performance that looked lacking in attacking inspiration into one that required some battling qualities. Thiago Silva, who turned 37 this week, was immense. It suited Chelsea that the details of their task were made simpler, even if that was not what it seemed when Gallagher was sent off.

Ironically, in a scrappy opening half hour, Gallagher looked one of the few Chelsea players who looked up for it. An excellent challenge tracking back on Barnes, was followed by an act of over-eager defending in midfielder and saw him booked. It left him on a tightrope, which, when you’re the last player left back when attacking corners can be a perilous place to be. Marc Cucurella’s corner hit the first man and his follow-up was played in front of Barnes, who skipped around Gallagher and went down under the contact. Gallagher, linked with a move away this week, was distraught.

Releasing Barnes, though, what Leicester had been trying to do all match. It’s just they had hardly played until Gallagher’s red card. They had to offer something now. They thought they had scored the opener from a corner only for a foul to be given on Barnes as he grappled with Edouard Mendy on the line. Vardy then scuffed wide as the right-sided prong of Leicester’s split-strikers threatened, before Youri Tielemans slipped in Dennis Praet as the visitors pushed forward on the stroke of half-time, forcing a big save from Mendy.

Edouard Mendy helped repel Leicester (Action Images via Reuters)
Edouard Mendy helped repel Leicester (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea were ragged and grateful to head into half-time level against the superior number. It was a first half that could have taken quite a different turn. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, moved back into midfield, was the Chelsea player with the most space throughout the first half, tucking behind Barnes, and he should have given Chelsea the lead when Sterling rolled a square across the face of goal, with Danny Ward saving from close range. Chelsea then thought they had a penalty as Loftus-Cheek combined with Kai Havertz before going down under a bizarre challenge from Tielemans. Sterling stood ready on the spot, only for the penalty to be overturned as Havertz had been marginally offside in the build up.

Chelsea, though, were slow, Havertz continued to lack bite, Mason Mount was anonymous and hooked at half-time as the hosts shuffled their shape. Before the break, Reece James had started to take some initiative, and lashed a shot against the near post. When play resumed, Sterling followed his lead and grabbed the match by the neck with two decisive contributions.

Sterling received the ball on the edge of the box and with Daniel Amartey standing off, looked for the far corner. It deflected off Amartey’s shin, looping over Ward and under the crossbar. Cucurella, almost revitalised by needing to be Chelsea’s entire left flank, then picked out Sterling on the break but the forward shot against the post. He was far more ruthless moments later. In a trademark finish at the back post, Sterling converted a whipped ball from James into the empty net after nice link-up play with Havertz.

Leicester by that point had already made their first attacking changes, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Perez coming on, but frustratingly for Rodgers they only began to threaten once they were two goals behind.

Out of nowhere, Barnes exchanged a one-two with Vardy and rifled a shot inside Mendy’s near post. Iheanacho curled wide, Vardy was denied by Mendy following a clipped ball over the top and then, after being played in by Perez and beating Trevoh Chalobah to the ball, took it too far wide past the goalkeeper and couldn’t squeeze his finish inside the post. Somehow, Chelsea got away with this. Perez was slipped in before crashing a shot off the underside of the bar. A battling win became a huge one. It’s funny how a red card can change a game.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Timbers down Sounders 2-1 to win Cascadia Cup

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Portland Timbers won the Cascadia Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night. The Cascadia Cup is a three-way competition between the Timbers, Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was created by supporters of all three clubs before they joined MLS. The Timbers needed a win or draw to claim the title for the first time since 2017. Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick for

  • How rumoured Blue Jays targets have performed since the trade deadline

    The Blue Jays missed out on these nine players at the trade deadline. Here's how those rumoured targets have fared over the past three weeks.

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a