Raheem Sterling double edges 10-man Chelsea past wasteful Leicester

Raheem Sterling has always known how to make a big impression. His first two goals since joining Chelsea from Manchester City set up a much-needed victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side despite a spirited late comeback from Leicester after Conor Gallagher was shown a red card in the first half.

Sitting in the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban following his spat with the Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, a fortnight ago, Tuchel could only watch on in horror at the England midfielder’s meltdown. Gallagher was sent off in only his second senior appearance for the club he joined at the age of eight. But while Leicester will feel aggrieved they could not convert a hatful of chances in a frenetic finish after Harvey Barnes pulled one back, ultimately it was Sterling’s goals in the space of 16 second-half minutes that settled this encounter.

It took only a few minutes for the travelling supporters to let Wesley Fofana - who is expected to sign a bumper six-year contract at Stamford Bridge after a £75m fee for the Frenchman was agreed on Friday night - know how they feel about his impending departure. By then, Chelsea should really have been ahead after Ruben Loftus-Cheek failed to make the most of a brilliant cross from the lively Sterling, only for Danny Ward to deny him. Brendan Rodgers insisted this week that he “is one of the last people who will lose my optimism” after Leicester’s disrupted start to the new campaign, but even he must have cursed their luck when James Maddison was ruled out after feeling a twinge in training this week.

That meant bringing in an almost entirely new midfield as Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet and Boubakary Soumaré were recalled. The hosts had surprisingly lined up with a four-man defence that saw Trevor Chalobah replace the suspended Kalidou Koulibaly. Chalobah’s inclusion was the only change from the side that lost to Leeds last week, which made it five academy graduates in the starting line-up including Gallagher. Another powerful run into the box from Loftus-Cheek saw the England midfielder brought down by Tielemans but the penalty was overturned by VAR after Kai Havertz was offside in the buildup. Gallagher’s moments of madness came in the space of six minutes: he was shown a yellow card for bringing down Kieran Dewsbury-Hall before a reckless foul on the breaking Harvey Barnes following a poor corner by Marc Cucurella.

Apart from the delighted Leicester fans behind the goal, there was a stunned silence as the dismayed Gallagher trudged down the tunnel. Things could have got even better for them and Rodgers had Daniel Amartey’s goal not been ruled out after the referee, Paul Tierney, deemed Barnes had fouled Edouard Mendy. Jamie Vardy and Timothy Castagne also had opportunities to punish Chelsea before half-time, while Reece James struck the outside of the post at the other end.

Mason Mount was sacrificed at the break for César Azplicueta as Chelsea reverted to a back three. The change of shape paid dividends immediately. There appeared no real danger when Cucurella’s simple ball in field found Sterling but the England forward’s quick feet created just enough space to curl his effort past Ward from the edge of the area via a deflection off the unfortunate Amartey. A similar move soon after should have resulted in his second goal for his new club but somehow Sterling’s shot following another pass from Cucurella came back off the post.

He didn’t have to wait that long for another opportunity, however. Some excellent play down the right and an inch-perfect cross from James allowed Sterling the easiest of tap-ins at the far post. Yet Leicester refused to throw in the towel and finally broke through when Vardy and Barnes combined brilliantly outside the area and the latter lashed his finish past Mendy with more than 20 minutes still to play. Barnes and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho both had chances to grab a point for the visitors, while Vardy was also denied by Mendy on more than one occasion as Chelsea somehow hung on for the victory.