Raheem Sterling’s Chelsea resurgence proves that Gareth Southgate does not pick on form

Raheem Sterling applauds Chelsea's fans after another impressive performance, this time against Manchester City - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Raheem Sterling knows better than most that Gareth Southgate does not pick his England players on form and form alone – if he did, the forward might not have even travelled to last year’s World Cup.

So it should not completely surprise Sterling that his impressive performances so far this season are yet to win him an England recall, even if his omission is steadily becoming more difficult to explain for Southgate.

Announcing his squad for the final European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, Southgate pointed to the display against Italy as evidence that it would be hard to justify dropping any of his forward players in favour of Sterling, which was the latest example of the England manager running the national team more like a club side.

It has been an approach that has largely worked for Southgate, particularly at major tournaments, but one that makes it hard for Sterling to find a route back in time for next summer’s Euros, which are only seven months away.

It is now five squads Sterling has missed and three times he has been ignored when there have been withdrawals, with his Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer winning his first senior call to replace the injured James Maddison this time around.

If Sterling is to go to his sixth successive major tournament, which he still very much wants to do, he will have to do so having not been involved in a single squad of the qualifying campaign for the Euros.

It was about this time last year that Southgate named his squad for the World Cup in Qatar and there was never any doubt that Sterling was going to be part of it, even though his form, by his own admission, was patchy.

It is what happened away from the pitch that appears to have set him back

He had scored five goals, the same number he currently has, but they had come against Leicester City and Southampton in the league, two clubs that would be relegated, and RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Sterling was starting games as a wing-back under Graham Potter and yet he remained one of Southgate’s go-to men in the forward positions for England, despite drifting in and out of games for Chelsea.

A goal in the thrashing of Iran represented a good start to the tournament for Sterling, but it is what happened away from the pitch while England were in Qatar, rather than his performances on it, that appears to have set him back.

Southgate denies that Sterling’s decision to fly home and miss the Senegal game, following a burglary at his home, having been substituted against the United States and not played any part against Wales, has been punished by his subsequent squad decisions.

It was Sterling who withdrew himself from consideration for Southgate’s next squad after the World Cup, despite appearing for Chelsea less than 10 days after England’s European Championship qualifying victory over Ukraine.

There is a lingering feeling around Sterling that he has lost the faith of Southgate, who perhaps hinted at some disharmony when he admitted the player was “not particularly happy” about being omitted from the squad for the games against Ukraine and Scotland in September.

Those who know Sterling say that he still considers himself to share a positive and respectful relationship with Southgate and that all of their discussions have remained amicable and reasonable.

Sterling was the best player on the pitch against Manchester City on Sunday - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

The competition is even greater for the forward spots around Harry Kane than it was a year ago and yet Sterling is providing an argument that, in the Premier League, he is currently outperforming Jack Grealish, who is yet to score this season and started on the Manchester City bench again on Sunday.

Grealish has won over Southgate and is now being afforded some of the leeway over his club situation that Sterling used to enjoy when he was at City and last year at Chelsea. Marcus Rashford is back in the good books and presumably kept his place for his brilliant goal against Italy, rather than his solitary strike for Manchester United this season.

Rashford’s unavailability for England has previously frustrated Southgate, who had been able to count on Sterling to report for duty on time and whenever called up until he decided he needed to regain his form and fitness at Chelsea earlier this year.

Before the weekend, Southgate could have argued that Sterling’s best form for Chelsea had been reserved for the so-called easier tests. His league goals, since joining from City, had come against Leicester, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Burnley, but netting against his former club changed the picture.

Sterling was the best player on the pitch against City, not only relishing going up against Kyle Walker, but also working hard in defence, and it was the 28-year-old who Mauricio Pochettino thought might score a dramatic winner before the full-time whistle sent the Argentine into a rage for which he had to apologise.

In Sterling’s favour is the fact Southgate will believe his experience means he can be recalled to the England squad at any time and travel to a tournament without any need for a period a refamiliarisation.

And for all Jarrod Bowen’s prolific excellence, there will come a time when Southgate might have to ask himself whether or not a player such as the West Ham star, or even the injury-prone Maddison, who was not fit enough to play a single minute in Qatar, is more likely to make an impact at a major tournament than Sterling.

Southgate said last week that the door remains open for Sterling, but playing well for Chelsea seems to offer him no guarantees that he will get the chance to add to his 82 caps.