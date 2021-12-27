Raheem Sterling calls for Manchester City improvement after dramatic Leicester City scare

(Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling has called for Manchester City to be more clinical in killing games off.

Despite the fact the league leaders dispatched Leicester City 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day, the England international admitted some concern as to how the visitors got back into the game.

Indeed, City had raced to a 4-0 lead before three goals in quick succession saw Brendan Rodgers’ side close the gap.

After wins over struggling Leeds and Newcastle by an aggregate score of 11-0 in the previous two games, Sterling felt this was a wake-up call for the champions.

"It was a game we needed to finish off," said the England forward, who has now scored eight goals in his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

"It was a good (first) 45 (minutes) but these are games we have got to put to bed. That is the challenge.

"We have got to keep that concentration and in the first 20 minutes of the second half we didn’t have that.

"We are disappointed to concede those goals but we kept the focus, kept trying to play and got the result we needed in the end."

Additional reporting from PA