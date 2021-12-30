Raging flood water leads to dozens of rescues at California state park, firefighters say

Campers were trapped with nowhere to go before the sun rose on Dec. 30 as severe flooding ravaged their campsite, taking tents and other items along with it. The water was so deep that rescuers had to use a boat to transport them to safety, KTLA reported.

Los Angeles County and Ventura County Fire Departments responded to the flooded campsite in Leo Carrillo State Park after rainfall submerged the area, KCAL said.

“We had some campers that were trapped, unable to make it to higher ground, due to fast-moving water,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Ron Haralson told KCAL. “Their vehicles were flooded up to the doors. We were able to assist/rescue 27 people to safety.”

Due to the severe flooding at Leo Carrillo campground in Malibu along PCH, LA County Fire Department’s Search & Rescue Team is rescuing stranded campers with their boat! CHP is on scene for traffic control. @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/CqFdstphkH — CHP - West Valley (@CHPWestValley) December 30, 2021

Video of the flooding Thursday morning shows brackish water traveling quickly through streams and canyons. KTLA said the campground was about 50 feet from the entrance of Pacific Coast Highway, and that even a dog had to be rescued.

There were about 20 trailers at the campsite at the time of the flooding, fire crews told KCAL.

According to KNX news, fire officials were on scene just before 4:30 a.m. A nearby creek had overflowed, leaving the campsite with a torrent of water and preventing the campers from escaping to higher ground.

No injuries were reported for campers or first responders, KNX said.

The National Weather Service reported that at least 4.57 inches of rain fell in the state park over the past two days, as of Dec. 30.

