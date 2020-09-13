Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Dies at 74: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Other Leaders Condole Death of the Former Union Minister

New Delhi, September 13: Former Union Minister and veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at the age of 74 years in the national capital. He was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was admitted a week ago after developing post-COVID-19 complications. Following his demise, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others expressed their condolences.

Also Read | Students From Class 8 to PUC 1 Will Be Given Laptops at Rs 3,500 by MCA Under COVID-19 Online Education Purpose? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake Ad

Expressing his condolences, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, " The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with a phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers." Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Dies at 74, PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of the Former Union Minister.

Here's what President Kovind wrote:

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest 10 Persons During Crackdown on Cyber Fraudsters Targeting Citizens Through e-Commerce Resale Apps: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 13, 2020

The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2020





PM Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences. he said, "An inner 'Manthan' (churning) was going on in him during his last days. He remained true to the ideology he believed...In the recent past, he had been in news." Adding more, PM said, "He was obviously in a state of inner turmoil since it had no longer remained possible for him to be by the side of his old associates. Finally, he gave expression to his feelings through the letters he wrote from the hospital bed."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote:

बिहार के वरिष्ठ राजनेता रघुवंश बाबू के निधन की सूचना से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ। उनका पूरा जीवन लोहिया जी और कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी के विचारों के प्रति समर्पित रहा। गरीब व वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए उनका समर्पण सदैव याद किया जायेगा। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 13, 2020





Raghuvansh Prasad's old friend Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote:

प्रिय रघुवंश बाबू! ये आपने क्या किया? मैनें परसों ही आपसे कहा था आप कहीं नहीं जा रहे है। लेकिन आप इतनी दूर चले गए। नि:शब्द हूँ। दुःखी हूँ। बहुत याद आएँगे। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 13, 2020





It is to be known that the 74-year-old leader was widely regarded as an expert in the rural and agricultural area. Raghuvansh Prasad was popularly known as the architect of the MNREGA scheme and credited with the implementation of the NREGA (National Rural Guarantee Employment) Act.