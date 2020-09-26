Raghubar Das among former chief ministers in JP Nadda's new team

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The new team announced by BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday has former chief ministers of states, where the party lost assembly polls in the last nearly two years, as national vice presidents.

While former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje continue as national vice presidents, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has now been appointed vice president.

Party sources said senior leaders have been accommodated to posts matching their stature. The appointments also indicate that the party wants to use the services and experience of these senior leaders in the party organisation and take their guidance and suggestions on important issues.

The new BJP team has been announced almost eight months after Nadda was elected as the party chief.

The new team has been constituted to strengthen the party by widening its reach and preparing it for the coming electoral challenges with COVID-19 a factor at least in the near future.

Apart from the three former chief ministers, West Bengal leader Mukul Roy has also been made national vice president.

Former union minister Radha Mohan Singh, who hails from Bihar and headed the panel to oversee the organisational elections, has also been made national vice president. (ANI)

