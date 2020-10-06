Rage, white supremacy and roses: the art that sums up the Trump era

Architecture

Travesty in the Rose Garden



Since he’s a former real-estate tycoon, it seems fitting that Donald Trump’s tenure should express itself in some sort of building. So which edifice best defines his era? Well, there is the “big, beautiful wall” planned for the border with Mexico. “Nobody builds walls better than me!” he declared, yet so far just a few miles of steel fence have materialised, some of it already blown over in the wind.

Or there’s his order to “Make Federal Buildings Beautiful Again”, dictating they be neoclassical in style to “reflect national values” – as opposed to recent buildings tarnished with the foreign influences of “brutalism and deconstructivism”. Once again, the defining style here is dog-whistle jingoism.

‘Insipid classical collage’ … the restored Rose Garden, overseen by First Lady Melania Trump. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP More

However, to find the true presidential Trumpitecture, we must look closer to home, at the decorator-in-chief behind the scenes: his wife Melania. With one year’s architectural training from the University of Ljubljana, she has directed her expertise at sprucing up the official residence, revamping the presidential bowling alley, designing a private tennis pavilion and ripping up the Rose Garden.

The pavilion looks like an insipid classical collage, lifting details from the White House and bodging them together, while the Rose Garden has been bleached of all character, with trees removed and paving laid over the lawn, which will at least stop her stilettos sinking in. It all feels phoney, flimsy and obsessed with surface image – in other words, a perfect reflection of the Trump presidency. Oliver Wainwright

Music

An incendiary call to arms



Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 was met with a series of musical responses. Tom Morello and the rest of Audioslave reunited for a Los Angeles inauguration-night set; Sleater-Kinney and others played benefit shows for Planned Parenthood; and the day after he was sworn in, there was the Women’s March in Washington DC.

CocoRosie, who emerged in the early 00s alongside other such off-kilter folk revivalists as Joanna Newsom, released a song for the inauguration and the march. It featured Anohni, who had just created one of the best political albums of recent times, Hopelessness. While Hopelessness focused on the tail-end of Barack Obama’s tenure and its ruthlessly efficient drone bombing campaigns, Smoke ’Em Out went for the same Ronseal approach of some other anti-Trump tracks such as YG ft Nipsey Hussle with FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).

CocoRosie’s verses are an abstract word salad, but once the chorus comes in, it’s clear this is a call to arms meant to invigorate a shellshocked nation: “Got children and wives waving forks and knives / Burning down the house.” Madonna, who attended the Women’s March, echoed the song’s sentiments, telling the crowd she’d “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House”. Her comments earned the scorn of rightwing figures including Newt Gingrich, who called for her arrest. Lanre Bakare

Comedy

Wolf comes to dinner



The signature comic response to Trump’s tenure came at the 2018 White House correspondents’ dinner, when Michelle Wolf delivered a set so incendiary that it ended the decades-long tradition of comedians performing at the black-tie event. What makes Wolf’s 20-minute turn so emblematic of the era is how confrontational it is. Just as Trump bulldozes presidential norms, not least the one requiring him to attend the correspondents dinner, so Wolf bulldozed the norms of this hitherto clubbable gala. Sure, Stephen Colbert landed some blows on President Bush a decade earlier, but few before Wolf were as crude and explicit.

The controversy, which exploded before Wolf even returned to her seat, wasn’t primarily about the sexual harassment jokes, aimed at Republican politician Roy Moore, or the “pussy-grabbing” jokes, or even the abortion jokes. It was about the material on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders who – excruciatingly – sat stony-faced by Wolf’s side while the comic called her a liar and an “Uncle Tom for white women who disappoint other white women”. The right freaked out, ignoring Wolf’s many gags about the Democrats’ and liberal media spinelessness. The organisers caved in. And Wolf’s notoriety was secured. Brian Logan

Story continues