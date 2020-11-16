Rage, tweets and TV: A vision of a Trump post-presidency begins to emerge

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s first acknowledgment that he was facing a post-White House life happened on Friday, as he was giving a coronavirus vaccine speech from the Rose Garden. His administration, he vowed, would not initiate another round of lockdowns. “Hopefully, the — the — whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell,” he said.

Though he corrected himself in time, the slip revealed that Trump knew that he would soon be leaving the White House and President-elect Biden would be taking his place.

Some 36 hours later came a tweet that made that same acknowledgement more explicit. “He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted, devoting the rest of that message—and many others sent to his 80 million followers throughout the course of a clement Sunday afternoon—to conspiratorial fantasies about Democratic operatives fixing millions of votes for Biden.

Even if his recognition that he had lost the presidency was limited, even if that recognition was qualified by delusions of fraud, this weekend nevertheless marked a new and perhaps terminal stage of the Trump presidency. Even if legal challenges to several states’ results continue, Trump appears to know that he has lost and is looking for a way to leave Washington in a way that will keep his supporters energized.

Trump “is never going to concede the election,” says Sam Nunberg, one of the original advisers from the 2016 campaign. At the same time, "he'd be happy to leave," Nunberg believes. Governing no longer appears to interest the president; he has not attended a coronavirus task force briefing in nearly half a year. Millions have been left unemployed by the pandemic, but Trump has done little more to bring congressional Democrats and Republicans together than issue a series of tweets so confusing and contradictory that they have served only to draw the two parties further apart.

View photos President Trump delivers an update on the Operation Warp Speed program from the Rose Garden at the White House. (Carlos Barria/Reuters) More

"We're probably better at being in the opposition than governing," Nunberg says of his former boss, by whom he was fired and later sued.

Being in the opposition to a Biden presidency means that Trump can continue to stoke grievances about how the election was “stolen” without having to confront the utter dishonesty of the claim. That prospect is plainly attractive to him: Saturday saw Trump greet supporters who gathered for a demonstration in downtown Washington, D.C. The greeting came as the presidential caravan was on its way to Northern Virginia, where Trump would spend that day—and the next—golfing.

Among those in attendance at what had been billed as the Million MAGA March but was, in fact, a significantly smaller event, were members of violent white supremacist organizations like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. They did not need much more than a presidential wave to know that Trump was on their side — and they on his.

“They stole the ballot in multiple ways,” Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a journalist on Saturday afternoon during the pro-Trump rally in Washington, invoking the same flimsy evidence that Trump has been blasting out on his Twitter feed.

“He’s not going anywhere,” another attendee at that rally said.

View photos People identifying themselves as members of the Proud Boys join supporters of President Trump on Saturday in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) More

It is customary for a president to pledge that he will do what he can to help his successor, if only by remaining silent. Even though Barack Obama ran a campaign relentlessly critical of George W. Bush, his Republican predecessor stayed out of the way during the Obama administration. Obama did the same for Trump, even though Trump’s entire career as a national political figure had been predicated on spreading false insinuations about Obama’s country of birth, intelligence and loyalties.