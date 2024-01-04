Rage Against the Machine ‘will not be touring or playing live again,’ says drummer

"I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was," Brad Wilk wrote on Instagram.

Rage Against the Machine will definitely not be doing what you tell them — because they have broken up once again.

The band’s drummer Brad Wilk confirmed on Instagram that the nu-metal group has no plans to reunite on stage, despite previous plans for a reunion tour.

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows,” Wilk wrote on Instagram. “I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

The group had previously announced a worldwide reunion tour that was slated to take place in 2020; however, the pandemic forced the group to postpone all their upcoming shows multiple times. In July 2022, Rage Against the Machine finally took the stage together for the first time since 2011 — but they only played a handful of shows in July and August before singer Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon, forcing the band to reschedule the remaining tour dates. Now, it seems those postponed dates will never be fulfilled.

Trixie Textor/Getty Rage Against the Machine

Rage was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November; however, only guitarist Tom Morello attended the ceremony.

This isn’t the first time the group has called it quits. de la Rocha left the band in 2000, and the remaining members joined forces with Chris Cornell to form Audioslave. Rage eventually reunited in 2007. The group then went on unofficial hiatus in 2011.



Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.