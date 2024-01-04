Rage Against the Machine Drummer Says Band 'Will Not Be Touring or Playing Live Again': 'I'm Sorry'

The rock band postponed reunion tour dates last year after frontman Zack de la Rocha was injured on stage

It's looking like the end of the road for Rage Against the Machine.

After canceling a series of reunion concerts in 2022 following frontman Zack de la Rocha's onstage injury, the rock band's drummer Brad Wilk informed fans the four-piece group's touring days are over.

"I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further," wrote Wilk, 55, in a post shared to Instagram on Thurs. Jan. 4.

"So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future... I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again," he continued, referencing bandmates Tim Commerford, de la Rocha and Tom Morello, respectively.

"I'm really sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen," added Wilk. "I really wish it was..."

He also expressed appreciation for Rage Against the Machine's fans in the post's caption, writing, "Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us."

During a July 2022 performance in Chicago — one of the band's first shows in 11 years — de la Rocha suffered a leg injury and tore his left Achilles tendon. He powered through, however, finishing the set while seated.

Rage Against the Machine played more stateside shows throughout summer 2022, but the group then canceled the tour's U.K. and European leg of the tour in August.

The band announced the cancellation of its scheduled 2023 North American leg in October 2022 via a note from de la Rocha, who cited his injury as the reason.

"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief. Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago," wrote the vocalist in a statement on Instagram.

He continued, "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it's just bad circumstance. Just a f---ed up moment.

"Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a [severe] tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It's not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That's why I've made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg," added de la Rocha.

He also sent "love and respect" to Wilk, Commerford, 55, and Morello, 59, as well as their road crew, at the time and concluded, "I hope to see you very soon."

Rage Against the Machine was originally active on and off from 1991 through 2011.



