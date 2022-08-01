Rage Against the Machine brings their tour to Raleigh

Rage Against the Machine packed Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena for their “Public Service Announcement Tour” concert with Run the Jewels, Sunday night, July 31, 2022.

Although the usually hyper-kinetic Zack de la Rocha was seated for the show due to a leg injury, the band still brought forth their fiery energy, barely contained by the stage.

Rage Against the Machine and opens their concert with “Bombtrack”, Sunday night, July 31, 2022 at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena.

Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha fires up the crowd during the Run the Jewels in concert, Sunday night, July 31, 2022 at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena.

Tom Morello works the crowd into a frenzy as Rage Against the Machine plays Raleigh’s PNC Arena, Sunday night, July 31, 2022.

Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels in concert, Sunday night, July 31, 2022 at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena.