Rag & Bone’s Spring Campaign Features Eco-friendly Sunglasses

Rag & Bone’s spring 2022 eyewear collection is the focus of a new set of campaign imagery featuring Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty.

Each season, a pair of individuals are asked to create their own imagery to highlight the brand’s latest eyewear collection. Costars on the Amazon Prime series “The Boys,” Quaid and Moriarty photographed each other in Los Angeles on their personal iPhones.

More from WWD

The campaign features the sun styles the Canyon, Lena and Slayton. The brand’s new lineup of eco-friendly sunglasses, as well as three opticals, is a first for Rag & Bone. They use bio-acetate, an environmentally friendly material made from cotton, cellulose and modern plasticizer largely obtained from natural and renewable resources, rather than petroleum-based fuels. The signature dagger hardware at the temple is made from recycled aluminum. Each style is packaged in a case made with 100 percent recycled cardboard on the exterior and 100 percent recycled microfiber on the interior, as well as a 100 percent recycled microfiber pouch.

Spring 2022 eyewear will be further amplified though a new interactive Instagram filter. The bespoke AR filter gives users the opportunity to discover six Rag & Bone eyewear styles and its Addison Baseball Cap.

The eyewear collection encompasses five new sunglass styles each for women and men. Optical frames for spring include five women’s frames, five for men and one unisex. The collection is priced at $229 and launched this month in Rag & Bone stores and e-commerce.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.