Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinals because of abdominal tear

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday on the eve of his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion pulled out because of a seven-millimeter abdominal tear. He clearly suffered during his five-set tiebreak win over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday and said after that match he hoped he would be ready to play Friday.

Nadal, 36, informed Wimbledon officials after a 45-minute practice that he would not be fit to compete.

"It makes me very sad to say that," Nadal said.

"I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make but I think it’s, yeah … it don't make sense to go, even if I tried a lot of times in my career to keep going. It’s obvious if I keep going the injury is going to be worse and worse.

"I can't do the normal movement to serve ... For respect to myself in some way, I don't want to go out there not be competitive enough to play at this level that I need to play to achieve my goal and with a big chance to make things much worse."

Kyrgios, who had advanced to his first career Grand Slam semifinal, will now be in his first Grand Slam final against the winner of Friday's other semifinal, between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

Nadal holds the lead in Grand Slam wins. This opens the door further for Djokovic to add another; he has 20.

Nadal said he hopes to be back on the court soon and didn't rule out playing more this season, including at the year's final Slam - the U.S. Open in September.

