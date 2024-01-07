Rafael Nadal withdraws from Australian Open due to injury

Nadal suffered the injury in his Brisbane quarter-final against Jordan Thompson (AP)

Rafael Nadal has been forced to pull out of the Australian Open due to injury, just one week after making his long-awaited return to the court.

The 37-year-old made his comeback at the Brisbane International this week, playing his first matches in 12 months, but suffered a minor tear in his hip during a gruelling three-set defeat to Jordan Thompson on Friday.

Nadal underwent a MRI scan and while the Spaniard confirmed the positive news that it was not in the same area that forced him to sit out the majority of last season, the tear is significant enough for him to miss the first grand slam of the season.

The 22-time grand slam champion confirmed on Twitter/X: “Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of in [best of five] set matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest.

“I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in three months.

“Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season.

“I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive.”

