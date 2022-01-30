Rafael Nadal wins record 21st Grand Slam title after Australian Open final comeback against Daniil Medvedev

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Flood
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Daniil Medvedev
    Daniil Medvedev
    Russian male tennis player
Record-breaker: Rafael Nadal overtook Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his 21st Grand Slam title (Getty Images)
Record-breaker: Rafael Nadal overtook Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his 21st Grand Slam title (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal produced a remarkable comeback in a gruelling five-set Australian Open men's singles final against Daniil Medvedev to claim his record 21st Grand Slam title in sensational fashion.

Nadal had the opportunity to overtake 'Big Three' rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the list of major winners with only a second Melbourne triumph and first since 2009 in Sunday's showpiece, but he looked to have blown that chance after falling two sets down to the 2021 US Open champion.

However, the Spaniard simply would not be denied as he defied his advancing years to come roaring back for an unlikely victory in a marathon final that will live long in the memory after going past midnight in more than five unforgettable hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev had three break points at 2-2 in the first set, with an errant backhand from Nadal putting him on the back foot as he trailed 2-3.

The confident Medvedev then broke again for 5-2 and eased into a one-set lead.

Nadal bounced back by racing into a 4-1 lead in set two but Medvedev broke back before being broken himself again and having to save set point after failing to take four break points while trailing 3-5.

Play was briefly suspended due to an intruder jumping from their seat onto court, with the situation quickly dealt with and the protestor apprehended by security and the police.

Medvedev claimed his fifth break opportunity and took Nadal to deuce on the Spaniard's serve before a thrilling, topsy-turvy second set went all the way to a tiebreak, which the Russian won 7-5 with a glorious whipped winner down the line.

Nadal had a mountain to climb and failed to punish Medvedev in the opening game of set three, with the latter holding after saving break point.

Nadal later saved four break points to hold and take it to 3-3, later breaking again and serving out the set to increase hopes of an unlikely comeback.

The fiery Medvedev was notably unhappy with the noise of the heavily pro-Nadal crowd after every point, with Nadal then crucially avoiding a break early in the fourth set.

Medvedev then saved the first of two break points at 1-1 with an ace, but gave up the second with an untimely double fault.

He got a visit from a physio and then broke straight back, but Nadal kept up the pressure and brought up an incredible seven straight break points up 3-2 - finally securing the third successive break of serve as both players tired in an absorbing battle.

Nadal saved two break points in a key hold and Medvedev just about forced his opponent to serve out the fourth to tee up a winner-takes-all fifth set.

Medvedev started the decider with a gutsy but uncertain hold, but the irrepressible Nadal got the break to lead 3-2 with a stunning forehand winner after Medvedev had initially saved break point for deuce.

The long rallies somehow continued despite the exertion felt by both men and Nadal somehow saved three break points to hold and lead 4-2 to move within two games of that glittering record.

Medvedev then held serve and unbelievably mustered the strength to break for 5-5 as Nadal had prepared to serve for the match.

However, Nadal broke straight back and served out his 21st triumph at the second time of asking.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debut

    MONTREAL — It was the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers who got the ball rolling Saturday. New signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2. Kane's first-period goal sparked the offence. It was the first of three in quick succession, and the first time Edmonton scored first in its past 12 games. “When you get to a new team and you’re being brought in to produce and you produce in your first game it definitely

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl