Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE: Tennis results after Rafael Nadal wins at Hurlingham Club

Rafael Nadal returned to the grass court for the first time since 2019 with a victory this afternoon as he defeated Stan Wawrinka in an exhibition match at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Nadal was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems following his French Open victory in Paris, but in choosing to play at Hurlingham has signalled his intent to return to the All England Club later this month. The 36-year-old has already triumphed at the Australian and French Opens, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam in 2022 and looked in good shape in wrapping up a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka.

Novak Djokovic was also in action and his match as the six-time Wimbledon champion opened his grass-court season with an impressive win over the world no. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic had not played since losing to Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and but stepped up his preparations for what is set to be a lengthy Wimbledon campaign with a rapid 6-2 6-1 win.

17:59 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic got their preparations for Wimbledon underway with exhibition matches in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club in London.

In the bright sunshine on a June afternoon Nadal and Stan Wawrinka came face-to-face in a clash that threatend at times to hit second gear. There were some moments of delight for the excited crowd but with Nadal playing on court for the first time since 2019 and Wawrinka still easing his way back into tennis follow surgery on his left foot the proceedings weren’t overly thrilling. That type of tennis will come later this month and in July when Wimbledon rolls around but today’s matches were the fun warm-ups.

Felix Auger-Aliassme tried to enjoy himself. He gave a good showing in the first set against Novak Djokovic and was perhaps a touch unfortunate that the key moments of the match went the way of the Serb. Or is that down to Djokovic’s experience and desire to win? Probably a bit of both but regardless when the Serbian stepped up the tempo in the second set he was a class above his opponent.

What did we learn? Neither match showed any new revelations from Nadal or Djokovic but they did prove that both men are in good shape. Nadal seems to have overcome the muscle problems with his foot and Djokovic seems to be relishing the opportunity to play on grass again.

A meeting between the two seems destined for Wimbledon. Nadal came out victorious on clay but who will triumph next time? That remains to be seen.

Djokovic beats Auger-Aliassime in preparation for Wimbledon

17:47 , Michael Jones

Ready for Wimbledon Novak?

Djokovic wins opening match at Hurlingham in preparation for Wimbledon

17:40 , Michael Jones

Novak Djokovic delighted the crowd at Hurlingham Club for just over an hour as he took on 21-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in a Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition.

The world no. 4 hadn’t played since his French Open quarter-final exit against Rafael Nadal - himself successful at Hurlingham earlier today - but the defending Wimbledon champions was in good touch as he swept Auger-Aliassime aside 6-2, 6-1.

That scoreline is perhaps favourable to the Serb who won the key moments in a fairly even first set as he looked to be rediscovering his best form. If the first set was a close affair the second was far from it. Auger-Aliassime took the opening game with a hold of serve before Djokovic unleashed an arsenal of attacking strokes to take the wind out of the Canadian’s sails.

Six games on the bounce went in Djokovic’s favour and his talent was rightfully applauded by the crowd despite most of them hoping for a more competitive affair.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-1 Auger-Aliassime

17:32 , Michael Jones

Djokovic wins the match! It all ends in a whimper with a double fault from Felix Auger-Aliassime. He had his chances in the opening set but couldn’t take them an Djokovic punished him.

The Serbian went up another gear in the second set winning six games in a row to claim victory.

Djokovic 6-2, 5-1 Auger-Aliassime*

17:28 , Michael Jones

Ruthless. It did feel as though Auger-Aliassime could take that game away from Djokovic but the world no. 4 found yet another level and rolled off three points on the bounce including a dainty forehand winner to wrongfoot the Canadian.

One game away from victory now.

Djokovic* 6-2, 4-1 Auger-Aliassime

17:26 , Michael Jones

Fair play to Auger-Aliassime who isn’t going down without a fight. He takes two points from Djokovic’s serve and moves 30-15 ahead.

Djokovic* 6-2, 4-1 Auger-Aliassime

17:22 , Michael Jones

This match could be over in a hurry now. Djokovic doesn’t hold back against the serve of Auger-Aliassime. It feels as though he is just starting to find his groove which is too much for the Canadian to handle.

Djokovic is two games away from winning the match.

Djokovic 6-2, 3-1 Auger-Aliassime*

17:19 , Michael Jones

That was a scarily clinical game from Novak Djokovic. He picked his winning shots perfectly and closed out the game to love.

There’s a shout of ‘come on Felix!’ from the crowd who are backing the Canadian to get back into the match.

Djokovic* 6-2, 2-1 Auger-Aliassime

17:17 , Michael Jones

After a little breather the players switch sides and Djokovic gets the match back underway. He meets Auger-Aliassime’s return with a drop shot that causes the Canadian to sprint up to the net but he can’t get enough elevation on the ball to lift it over.

15-0.

Djokovic* 6-2, 2-1 Auger-Aliassime

17:15 , Michael Jones

Two break points for Djokovic. The first rally sees Auger-Aliassime take control of the middle of the court and fizz two forehands back at Djokovic the first is returned but the second is too powerful for even Djokovic to get to.

That good work comes undone in the next rally though as Djokovic takes the point, the game and a break of serve.

Djokovic 6-2, 1-1 Auger-Aliassime*

17:12 , Michael Jones

Composed and cool from Novak Djokovic to put his first game on the board in the second set.

There’s a collective gasp as Djokovic slips during a return. The ball flies out of play as he ends up on the turf. He laughs it off though as he moves 0-30 ahead.

Djokovic* 6-2, 0-1 Auger-Aliassime

17:09 , Michael Jones

Solid hold of serve from the young Canadian as he claims the first game of the second set.

Djokovic looks to target Auger-Aliassime’s back hadn with his own serves and quickly takes a 30-0 lead. He won’t want to be drawn into lenghty games on his own serve like in the first set.

Djokovic 6-2, 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

17:06 , Michael Jones

How will Auger-Aliassime respond to the end of the first set? He’ll look at that scoreline in disbelief at giving away two games and not being abe to convert any of his own break points.

The first job is to hold serve and he’s off to a good start 30-15 with an ace already under his belt in the second set.

Djokovic 6-2 Auger-Aliassime

17:03 , Michael Jones

Djokovic wins the first set with a hold of serve!

Djokovic 5-2 Auger-Aliassime*

16:59 , Michael Jones

Was that failed drop shot a turning point? Djokovic runs through the next three rallies and leaves the 21-year-old a little shook as he takes the game for another break!

Auger-Aliassime is playing better than the scoreline suggests but Djokovic will have the chance to serve for the set.

Djokovic 4-2 Auger-Aliassime*

16:57 , Michael Jones

Oh close! Felix Auger-Aliassime has been primarily relying on powerful strokes to the back of court and Djokovic is expecting them. A pacey serve from the Canadian is sent back but the youngster attempts to dink it over the net but doesn’t get enough height on the ball.

30-40.

Djokovic 4-2 Auger-Aliassime*

16:55 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime needs to break! He’s playing well and putting the world no. 4 under some pressure but he just can’t get past the serve so far.

Another game goes the way of the Serb and the 21-year-old must hold this game or else will give Djokovic the chance to serve out the set.

Djokovic* 3-2 Auger-Aliassime

16:52 , Michael Jones

30-0. Djokovic has his lobs down to a tee. Auger-Aliassime thinks he’s got the point in the bag with a cross court drop shot but the Serbian gets to it and flicks the ball over the Canadian’s head. Auger-Aliassime back tracks to reach the ball and fires his return down the line but Djokovic anticipates the shot and volleys it back for a winner.

Djokovic 3-2 Auger-Aliassime*

16:49 , Michael Jones

That’s a brilliant response from the 21-year-old! At 15-15 on his serve he fizzes down an ace before two more rapid serves to close out the game and keep Djokovic within touching distance.

It’s been a decent performance from the Canadian so far.

Djokovic 3-1 Auger-Aliassime*

16:47 , Michael Jones

A step up in skill from Djokovic see him close out the game from deuce. Firstly he pushes Auger-Aliassime deep and peppers him with hits to the baseline before following it up in the next rally with a drop shot winner.

Djokovic* 2-1 Auger-Aliassime

16:44 , Michael Jones

Djokovic seems to come alive when his back is against the wall, Auger-Aliassime has a break point and Djokovic engages him in a battle of the backhands.

Both players belt the ball across court looking for any chinks in the armour and it’s the Canadian who breaks first, hoofing a return well over the back of court.

Deuce.

Djokovic* 2-1 Auger-Aliassime

16:41 , Michael Jones

This match looked juicy on paper and so far it’s living up to that billing. Djokovic hasn’t quite found that swagger and verve that so often comes out when he’s at his best and instead is being made to work hard for his points from the 21-year-old.

The Canadian gets on the end of a Djokovic smash but is unable to keep his return in play.

30-15.

Djokovic 2-1 Auger-Aliassime

16:38 , Michael Jones

The opening two games have both gone to deuce but Auger-Aliassime is determined not to let that happen in the third. He makes excellent use of his first serve to either pin Djokovic to the baseline or push him deep behind it before working the ball to the other side of court.

After giving away an early point he notches up three in a row and gets himself on the board.

Djokovic 2-0 Auger-Aliassime*

16:35 , Michael Jones

Djokovic holds serve but Auger-Alissime gets the crowd going.

Both players play drop shots to the net before Djokovic lobs one over the Canadian’s head. He sprints back and returns the ball through his own legs before sprinting over and meeting the return with a forehand cross that just bounces out of play.

Imaginative stuff from the youngster that almost pays off.

Djokovic* 1-0 Auger-Aliassime

16:34 , Michael Jones

He does. Incredible. Deuce.

Djokovic* 1-0 Auger-Aliassime

16:33 , Michael Jones

In what is quite the surprise Felix Auger-Aliassime is handling Novak Djokovic’s serve easily. He storms to a 0-40 lead with a little help from a stroke that clips the net and bounces short.

Djokovic has to rescue three break points here.

Djokovic* 1-0 Auger-Aliassime

16:31 , Michael Jones

Yes it will and it goes in Djokovic’s favour! The Serb breaks from the opening game of the set.

Djokovic 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

16:30 , Michael Jones

Two extremes from the Auger-Aliassime serve. The first a double fault to get Djokovic up to advantage before a rapid ace to bring him back down to deuce.

Will this opening game ever end?

Djokovic 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

16:27 , Michael Jones

The 21-year-old has two attempts at advantage to close out the game but both times Djokovic drags him back to deuce. A fine winner from the net sets the Serbian up with his second break point of the game but Auger-Aliassime responds with some powerful hitting and draws an error from the Djokovic backhand.

Back to deuce.

Djokovic 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

16:24 , Michael Jones

Oh yes! A bit of pressure on the 21-year-old as Djokovic earns a break point but he fizzes a serve down the centre and records the first ace of the match!

Deuce.

Djokovic 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

16:23 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime understandably hasn’t quite found his lengths yet when Djokovic draws him into a rally as it’s only the first game of the match but he goes long and wide on a couple of occasions to give the points to the Serb.

Djokovic himself sends a forehand return past the back of the court and the draws Auger-Aliassime back level at 30-30.

Djokovic 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

16:20 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime will have the first serve of the match. He sends it over to Djokovic’s backhand and the Serb can only loop it back over the net where it bounces out of play.

15-0.

Djokovic vs Auger-Aliassime

16:17 , Michael Jones

Djokovic won Wimbledon in 2021 and it looking to regain his title this year. He had a disappointing French Open and was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Rafael Nadal who seems to be his main rival for the Wimbledon title as well.

The players go through a few warm-ups as the stands begin to fill again.

Djokovic vs Auger-Aliassime

16:13 , Michael Jones

Here comes Novak.

The players head onto court and Auger-Aliassime seemingly wins the toss. There should be a bit more spice to this match and it will be interesting to see how Djokovic will react if Auger-Aliassime gets in front early on.

Djokovic vs Auger-Aliassime

16:11 , Michael Jones

As we wait for Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime to make their way onto court, here are a few more action shots from Rafael Nadal’s victory over Stan Wawrinka.

Nadal will be pleased with his day’s work, not too strenuous ahead of Wimbledon but a decent enough challenge to get him used to the grass court again.

Next up on court

16:04 , Michael Jones

Novak Djokovic is next up on court at the Hurlingham Club and will be taking on the World no. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadian has had some success on grass courts already this season reaching the semi-finals at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championship and a quarter-final at the Halle Open.

He should prove a tricky customer for the five-time Wimbledon champion.

Nadal beats Wawrinka in Hurlingham exhibition

15:53 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3 in a straight set victory at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club as part of his preparations for Wimbledon.

Nadal barely moved out of second gear against the three-time major champion who is recovering from a foot injury that kept him out of ction for most of 2021.

Still, Nadal showcased some fine form, utlising his powerful forehand and making use of tight angles for drop shots as he came to terms with the grass court. Wawrinka showed how effective his serve is with a number of aces leaving Nadal rooted to the baseline but the Swiss will need to find an extra gear ahead of Wimbledon.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nadal 6-2, 6-3 Wawrinka

15:47 , Michael Jones

Nadal wins the match! Three powerful serves at 15-15 see him close out the exhibition game in style.

A handshake with Wawrinka and a wave to the crowd come from the French Open champion who gratefully accepts the applause.

Nadal* 6-2, 5-3 Wawrinka

15:43 , Michael Jones

Nadal threatened a recovery with a blinding forehand down the line from Wawrinka’s serve but he had too much to do in that game and the next point goes the way of his opponent.

He’ll now be serving for the set.

Nadal 6-2, 5-2 Wawrinka*

15:42 , Michael Jones

It’s been a while but Nadal sees out his service game to love and claims the game.

After a short rest Wawrinka comes flying out of the blocks and rattles off three points in a row to quickly move 40-0 up.

Nadal* 6-2, 4-2 Wawrinka

15:40 , Michael Jones

That is naughty. Nadal picks up the first point of the next service game before sprinting to the net to return a drop shot. He gets there in plenty of time opens up his body as though he’s just going to flick it over the net before turning his wrists on the shot and whipping it to the other side of the court. Beautiful.

30-0.

Nadal* 6-2, 4-2 Wawrinka

15:38 , Michael Jones

Nadal is more cautious against the serve and focuses on keeping the ball in play. He gets his chances to pick up points and takes them both along with the game.

Another break for the Spaniard.

Nadal 6-2, 3-2 Wawrinka*

15:37 , Michael Jones

What a shot from Wawrinka! Nadal forces him into the corner with consecutive forehands and pushes up to the net expecting the chance to win the point. Instead Wawrinka stretches low to his left and belts the ball over the net for a passing winner!

30-30.

Nadal* 6-2, 3-2 Wawrinka

15:35 , Michael Jones

Nadal tries to be too cute with his angles and repeatedly sends the ball out of play. Wawrinka works his way up to two break points but only needs one and immediately gets back the game he just lost.

Nadal 6-2, 3-1 Wawrinka*

15:31 , Michael Jones

Nice fightback from Wawrinka who makes it to deuce. A couple of mistakes from the Swiss are all Nadal needs to work the next two rallies in his favour and completes the break of serve.

Nadal 6-2, 2-1 Wawrinka*

15:29 , Michael Jones

Even better! Nadal sweeps the first three points off Wawrinka’s serve but goes long with his first attempt to break. Two more chances to take the game.

Nadal 6-2, 2-1 Wawrinka*

15:26 , Michael Jones

Absolutely clinical from Nadal to take the next game without conceding a point. Three aces coming down from the French Open champ.

Nadal* 6-2, 1-1 Wawrinka

15:24 , Michael Jones

Work done! Three points on the bounce for the three-time major champions and he holds his serve. All square in the second set.

Nadal 6-2, 1-0 Wawrinka*

15:23 , Michael Jones

Nadal isn’t stepping off the gas. Helped by some faults from Wawrinka he moves to 15-30 against the serve. Work to do for Wawrinka.

Nadal 6-2, 1-0 Wawrinka*

15:21 , Michael Jones

What a time to come up with an ace! 30-40 down and needing to rescue break point, Nadal serves up consecutive aces to swiftly move to advantage.

A serve to Wawrinka’s backhand sees the Swiss knock the ball into the net and somehow Nadal takes the opening game of the second set!

Nadal* 6-2, 0-0 Wawrinka

15:18 , Michael Jones

There are a few mistakes creeping into Rafa’s game as he gives away two double faults on his serve. Wawrinka moves to 0-40 and has three chances to break Nadal in the second set.

Nadal 6-2 Wawrinka

15:15 , Michael Jones

The first set goes to Nadal! He smoked a forehand winner back at Wawrinka that was just too pacey for him to deal and the crowd showed their affection for the shot.

Needing to win the rally to save set point Wawrinka hits the ball with the edge of the his racquet and it skews wide of the court.

Nadal 5-2 Wawrinka*

15:13 , Michael Jones

Incredible from Nadal who utilises the corners of the court to return a couple of slices from Wawrinka. Nadal pushes up to the net and attempts a forehand winner down the line but the Swiss keeps it alive. Nadal has to stretch but he meets the ball on the volley and dinks it back over the net to move level at 40-40.

Nadal 5-2 Wawrinka*

15:10 , Michael Jones

Can Wawrinka hold serve here? It would perhaps make for an even more exciting second set if he can.

Nadal takes the first point but spoons a return from serve into the crowd which delights the specatators.

They’re cheering again when Wawrinka follows it up with an ace to move 30-15 in front.

Nadal 5-2 Wawrinka*

15:08 , Michael Jones

Oh hello. There are cries of ‘come on Stan’ from the crowd as the Swiss player earns himself a break point against the serve of Nadal. Wawrinka smokes it to the opposite side of the court from the Spaniard and Nadal doesn’t even attempt to keep it in play.

The games goes to Wawrinka!

Nadal* 5-1 Wawrinka

15:03 , Michael Jones

Nadal has the chance of three break points but Wawrinka stays in the next rally and wins it. He may have been feeling like he can salvage somthing from the game but Nadal blasts a brilliant winner down the line in the next rally to move within one game of the set.

Nadal 4-1 Wawrinka*

15:02 , Michael Jones

Another switch of ends before Wawrinka starts the next game. He attempts to target Nadal’s backhand but the world no. 4 is canny enough to get round it and spin a forehand back at his opponent.

Wawrinka fizzes his return into the net and Nadal takes the point.

Nadal 4-1 Wawrinka*

14:59 , Michael Jones

There were a few nice rallies in that game but they all ended with Nadal claiming the points. Wawrinka did take his first point off Nadal’s serve but that came from a double fault.

Nadal* 3-1 Wawrinka

14:58 , Michael Jones

Too much power from Nadal forces Wawrinka behind the baseline before Nadal moves him across court. Wawrinka stretches and manages to return a backhand but the Spaniard sprints to the net and taps it back to win the point.

15-0.

Nadal* 3-1 Wawrinka

14:56 , Michael Jones

Superb stuff from the Swiss player as Wawrinka sends down back-to-back aces to close out the game! He’s on the board now and looks to be gaining in confidence.

Nadal 3-0 Wawrinka*

14:55 , Michael Jones

This a nice shot from Wawrinka who pushes up to the net and drops and return into Nadal’s side of the court leaving the Spaniard waiting on the baseline.

Unfortunately he hooks a backhanded effort out of play in the next rally and Nadal draws level at 15-15.

Nadal* 3-0 Wawrinka

14:53 , Michael Jones

Stan Wawrinka was absent for most of 2021 as he required surgery for an injury to his left foot. He only returned to professional tennis in March this year and still looks a bit rusty.

Nadal serves out and wins another game without conceding a point from his own serve. It could be a quick day on court for the Spaniard if he keeps this up.

Nadal* 2-0 Wawrinka

14:52 , Michael Jones

An early break for Rafa as he returns Wawrinka’s serve and wins the next point.

For his own service game he picks up where he left off and rattles quickly through the opening three rallies to move to 40-0.

Nadal 1-0 Wawrinka*

14:50 , Michael Jones

The camera angle from the live stream is closer to court than usual which makes you more appreciative of the skill on display. Rafael Nadal sends two backhand winners over the net from the back right side of court. One goes flying across court leaving Wawrinka rooted to the spot before the second is whipped down the line.

The crowd rightly appreciate both for how good they were. 30-40 to Nadal.

Nadal 1-0 Wawrinka*

14:48 , Michael Jones

That didn’t last long. Nadal closes out the first game with ease, not conceding a point.

The players switch sides and Wawrinka draws a loose shot out of Nadal’s backhand and the French Open champion can only find the net.

15-0 in the second game.

Nadal* 0-0 Wawrinka

14:46 , Michael Jones

Nadal takes the first two points of the game through errors from Wawrinka. The Swiss hasn’t found his range in the early exchanges and sends another back hand into the net to move Nadal up to 40-0.

Nadal* 0-0 Wawrinka

14:45 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal will serve first.

Nadal vs Wawrinka

14:40 , Michael Jones

Another remarkable thing about the atmosphere is how fun it feels. This is an exhibition match so there’s no pressure on either man despite how much they’ll both want to win.

The players begin to warm-up as the match announcer runs through profiles of both players for the benefit of the crowd.

Nadal vs Wawrinka

14:37 , Michael Jones

The court at Hurlingham is quite compact and the fans have a great view of proceedings. Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal make their way out onto court to big cheers from the onlookers.

The weather is glorious and this should be a decent encounter.

Nadal vs Wawrinka

14:35 , Michael Jones

The exhibition match was due to start at 2:30pm but there’s a delay in the live stream as the players wait to come onto court.

Nadal vs Wawrinka

14:33 , Michael Jones

Stan Wawrinka has already played the first two grass matches of this year at the London ATP where he won the first match against Frances Tiafoe in three sets, but was defeated in the round of 16.

After winning at Roland Garros Rafael Nadal is ranked number 4 in the world, while Wawrinka is number 265.

Serena Williams doubted she would ever play tennis again ahead of Wimbledon return

14:26 , Michael Jones

Serena Williams returned to tennis after a year away with a doubles win at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday and while the American great reaffirmed her love for the game she said her future on the circuit remains uncertain.

The 23-times major champion had not played competitive tennis since limping out of her first-round match at last year’s Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury, and the 40-year-old said there were times when she doubted she would ever compete again.

However, Williams, who has won seven Wimbledon singles titles, took a wildcard for the grasscourt major and kicked off her preparations with a doubles win with Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Serena Williams doubted she would ever play tennis again

Rafael Nadal tipped to win Wimbledon after French Open triumph

14:22 , Michael Jones

Tim Henman believes Rafael Nadal can win Wimbledon and move three-quarters of the way towards the calendar grand slam if he can fix his injury problems.

Nadal claimed a 14th French Open title when he beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The victory moved him on to 22 grand slam titles, two ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the men’s all-time list.

Yet afterwards the 36-year-old Spaniard revealed the extent of the treatment his chronic foot injury required just to be able to compete in Paris.

He also confirmed that he would be embarking on a new course of nerve therapy in a bid to solve the issue for good.

Rafael Nadal tipped to win Wimbledon after French Open triumph

Hurlingham order of play:

14:18 , Michael Jones

Wednesday 22nd June

2:30pm - Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka

Followed by - Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Novak Djokovic tipped as ‘ biggest favourite’ for Wimbledon despite ‘troubling’ French Open

14:15 , Michael Jones

Novak Djokovic has been tipped to recover from his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and has been named as the “biggest favourite” for Wimbledon by his coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Djokovic’s defence of his French Open title was ended by Nadal in an epic quarter-final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier that did not finish until after 1am local time and left Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion, unable to sleep.

The Croatian said he had been left “troubled” by Djokovic’s body language and lack of energy in the four-set defeat, in which the Serbian failed to capitalise on the momentum of winning the second set and could not convert two set points in the fourth.

It means Djokovic has now suffered significant defeats at the US Open final, Olympic final and at Roland Garros to go along with the saga over his deportation from Australia since his last grand slam title at Wimbledon last year.

Novak Djokovic tipped as Wimbledon favourite despite ‘troubling’ French Open

Emma Raducanu seeded 10th for Wimbledon

14:11 , Michael Jones

Emma Raducanu will be seeded 10th for this year’s Wimbledon Championships, the All England Club has confirmed.

The US Open champion, who has been battling injury in the build-up to the tournament, advances one place from her world ranking due to the absence of world number six Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Wimbledon announced in April that it would ban players from Russia and Belarus due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

British men’s number one Cameron Norrie rises three places from his ranking to be seeded ninth, while Dan Evans will be seeded 29th.

Emma Raducanu seeded 10th for Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek chasing further success at points-less Wimbledon

14:07 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will look to continue their winning runs as Wimbledon prepares for another unusual edition of The Championships.

After 2020’s Covid-related cancellation and last year’s restrictions, the tournament will appear normal from the outside for the first time since 2019.

But Wimbledon’s decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine has had serious repercussions, with the ATP and WTA deciding to withhold ranking points from the tournament.

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek chasing further success at points-less Wimbledon

‘Perfect warm-up for Wimbledon’ says Murray

14:02 , Michael Jones

Although he is absent from this year’s event, Andy Murray is a big fan of the Giorgi Armani Tennis Classic even going so far as to call it the ‘perfect warm-up for Wimbledon’.

“It’s the perfect way for me to warm up for Wimbledon - there’s always a great atmosphere and the setting is absolutely stunning.” he said.

The roster of current and former tennis stars to feature at the Hurlingham Club makes this event a hidden gem on the tennis calendar and should provide some interesting tennis as the players get reaquainted with the grass courts.

What is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

13:59 , Michael Jones

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st - 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars called ‘Legends’ playing in exhibition matches on grass courts ahead of the tournament at Wimbledon.

This year features current players including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here.

When is Wimbledon and when is the draw?

13:56 , Michael Jones

The action at Hurlingham is all part of the build-up to Wimbledon with the British major right around the corner. The seedings are now set for the iconic grass-court event at the All England Club ahead of a tournament that will be like no other this year.

Ranking points have been stripped from the Championships after the All England Club took the decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

There are plenty of storylines elsewhere, with Emma Raducanu set to return to SW19 for the first time since winning the US Open last September. However, the 19-year-old remains an injury doubt, as does Andy Murray as the two-time Wimbledon champion prepares for another crack at a grand slam.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has received a shock wildcard at the age of 40 and a year after her last singles appearance, while Novak Djokovic will be out to stop Rafael Nadal’s grand slam bid after the Spaniard’s victories at the Australian and French Opens.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament.

When is Wimbledon and when is the draw?

Nadal and Djokovic prepare for Wimbledon

13:52 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic get their preparations for Wimbledon underway today in exhibition matches at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic live from Hurlingham Club in London.

Nadal will be first on court as he faces three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in a singles match. It will be Nadal’s first match on grass since 2019 and he’ll be hoping to discover enough form to make a challenge for the title at Wimbledon later this year.

Djokovic is up against World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime who should provide a good test for the five-time Wimbledon champion.

Nadal and Djokovic in action ahead of Wimbledon

13:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest from Hurlingham Club today.