Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live stream: How to watch Australian Open final online and on TV

Daniil Medvedev stands between Rafael Nadal and a men’s record 21st grand slam title.

The Russian, who entered the draw as the highest seed after Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal, is aiming to win consecutive grand slams after already clinching the US Open last September.

Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets in a bad-tempered semi-final on Friday but is likely to face a sterner test in the final as Nadal bids to make history.

Few expected the 35-year-old to reach the latter stages of the tournament but he has been mightily impressive, first overcoming Denis Shapovalov in a gruelling five-set quarter-final before outclassing Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the semis.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the men’s final:

When is it and what time does it start?

The final is expected to begin at around 8.30am GMT on Sunday 30 January on Rod Laver Arena.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The final will be broadcast live on Eurosport on TV and via BBC 5 Live on radio.

What are the odds?

Rafael Nadal - 17/10

Daniil Medvedev - 1/2