Rafael Nadal ‘still not ready’ as he withdraws from Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Barcelona Open as he continues to recover from injury.

The 36-year-old posted on Twitter that he is “still not ready” to compete in the tournament, where he has won a record 12 titles previously.

Barcelona is the latest competition Nadal has withdrawn from after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open, missing the Indian Wells, Miami Open and Monte Carlo Masters tournaments this year.

Barcelona es un torneo especial para mi, porque es mi club de adopción y porque jugar en casa es siempre una sensación única. Aún no me encuentro preparado y sigo, por tanto, mi proceso de preparación para la vuelta a la competición. pic.twitter.com/ZbgTv20Fo3 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 14, 2023

Nadal wrote on Twitter: “Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling.

“I am still not ready and, therefore, I continue my preparation process for the return to competition.

“Good luck to my friend David Ferrer and his entire team for this edition of Godo, which will surely be a success at all levels.”