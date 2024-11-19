What time is Rafael Nadal playing at the Davis Cup? Start and schedule for Netherlands vs Spain today

What time is Rafael Nadal playing at the Davis Cup? Start and schedule for Netherlands vs Spain today

Rafael Nadal could bow out from the world of professional tennis this evening as Spain take on the Netherlands in the Davis Cup.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion announced in October that he would retire after representing his country for the final time on home soil in Malaga, bringing an end to one of the greatest careers the sport has seen.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW NADAL IN DAVIS CUP LIVE!

Injuries have plagued Nadal in recent years, though, and his only appearance since the Olympics in the summer came at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia last month.

Nadal has been passed fit to play a singles match for Spain against the Netherlands, or whether he once again teams up with Carlos Alcaraz for the doubles. Should Spain win this tie, they will face Germany or Canada in the semi-finals.

Spanish captain David Ferrer has a decision to make on how best to use the 38-year-old against the Netherlands in this quarter-final tie, with Nadal insisting the focus should not be on giving him a retirement party.

Nadal said: “If I'm on the court I hope to control my emotions. I'm not here to retire, I'm here to help the team win.

"It's my last week in a team competition and the most important thing is to help the team. Emotions will come at the end. Before and after I'll be focused on what I have to do."

Asked about his team selection, Ferrer responded: “I don’t know yet. At the moment, I have not decided the players that are going to play.”

When is Rafael Nadal playing at the Davis Cup?

The first match in the tie between the Netherlands vs Spain is scheduled to begin at 4pm GMT today, Tuesday November 19, 2024. Nadal will be first up, taking on Botic van de Zandschulp.

The second singles rubber will follow straight after that, which will see Carlos Alcaraz take on Tallon Griekspoor, with a deciding doubles match taking place later in the evening if required.