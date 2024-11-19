Rafael Nadal to open Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final against Netherlands

Rafael Nadal was given the nod to open Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands at the start of his farewell tournament in Malaga.

Tickets have been changing hands for five-figure sums, such has been the excitement around the 22-time grand slam champion’s final outing on home soil.

But the Spanish team had been keeping their cards close to their chest in terms of what role Nadal would play, with doubles appearing a more likely format given how sparingly the 38-year-old has competed this season.

THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL 🔥 Rafael Nadal will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening match between Spain and Netherlands!#DavisCup #GraciasRafa pic.twitter.com/n7LXDSdehA — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 19, 2024

However, captain David Ferrer has picked Nadal for the opening rubber of the contest against Dutch number two Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal, who announced last month that he would hang up his racket at the end of the season, has played just seven singles tournaments this year, while his only appearance since the Olympics came in an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

Carlos Alcaraz will then face Tallon Griekspoor, with the world number three also scheduled to play doubles alongside Marcel Granollers should a deciding rubber be needed, although line-ups can be changed.