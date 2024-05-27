Rafael Nadal loses in first round, says 'good chance' 2024 was final French Open

May 27 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal, of Spain, says there is a "good chance" he just played in his final French Open after losing in the first round to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, on Monday but indicated nothing is official for now.

He was beaten by the No. 4 seed, who at 27 is 10 years younger, 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Nadal was ranked 275th in the world after being injured for the past two years.

"It's difficult for me to talk. I don't know," Nadal said, if "it's going to be the last time I am here. I am not 100% sure."

Nadal, age 37 and days away from his June 3 birthday, had 14 title in 19 years of court appearances. Nadal has lost only four times in 116 times on the court.

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball before being defeated by Frances Tiafoe in 4 sets in the 4th round at the Sept. 2022 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. "If it's the last time, I enjoyed it,” Nadal said after his 2024 Paris defeat. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI

He didn't compete in 2023 but won in 2022.

"If it's the last time, I enjoyed it," Nadal said after his defeat.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, competes during his men's singles first-round match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on Monday. Nadal lost. Photo by Carolina Blumberg/EPA/EFA

The 133-year-old Roland-Garros praised Nadal on social media in the early afternoon.

"There are no words," they posted on X with a video of Nadal getting around and then leaving right after he got done playing.

"Merci, Rafa."

Nadal is hoping that he'll return to Paris to participate the Olympics in late July.