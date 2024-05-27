Rafael Nadal loses in first round, says 'good chance' 2024 was final French Open
May 27 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal, of Spain, says there is a "good chance" he just played in his final French Open after losing in the first round to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, on Monday but indicated nothing is official for now.
He was beaten by the No. 4 seed, who at 27 is 10 years younger, 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.
Nadal was ranked 275th in the world after being injured for the past two years.
"It's difficult for me to talk. I don't know," Nadal said, if "it's going to be the last time I am here. I am not 100% sure."
Nadal, age 37 and days away from his June 3 birthday, had 14 title in 19 years of court appearances. Nadal has lost only four times in 116 times on the court.
He didn't compete in 2023 but won in 2022.
"If it's the last time, I enjoyed it," Nadal said after his defeat.
The 133-year-old Roland-Garros praised Nadal on social media in the early afternoon.
"There are no words," they posted on X with a video of Nadal getting around and then leaving right after he got done playing.
"Merci, Rafa."
Nadal is hoping that he'll return to Paris to participate the Olympics in late July.