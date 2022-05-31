Rafael Nadal knocks off Novak Djokovic in French Open quarterfinals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Rafael NadalSpanish tennis player
- Novak DjokovicSerbian tennis player
Rafael Nadal is headed to the French Open semifinals after knocking off the top player in the world.
Nadal beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on Tuesday at the second Grand Slam of the year.
🤩 What a set! What a comeback! 🤩
🤔 Is 14 next for @RafaelNadal ?#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0Wa4mjZoau
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2022
This post will be updated with more information shortly.