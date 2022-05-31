Rafael Nadal knocks off Novak Djokovic in French Open quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal is headed to the French Open semifinals after knocking off the top player in the world.

Nadal beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on Tuesday at the second Grand Slam of the year.

