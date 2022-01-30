Rafael Nadal inspired by Australian Open epic to win more Grand Slams in Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer race

Giuseppe Muro
·2 min read
In this article:
Rafael Nadal says his epic Australian Open final triumph has inspired him to fight for more Grand Slam titles and pull further clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal won a record 21st major title as he came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in a classic Australian Open final.

In the absence of the deported Djokovic and the injured Federer in Melbourne, Nadal has moved one ahead of his great rivals in the race to finish with most major singles titles.

The 35-year-old Spaniard revealed this week that he considered the possibility that he might have to “say goodbye” to tennis during his six-month injury lay-off last year.

But Nadal has vowed to fight on for more Grand Slam success and is already targeting a 14th French Open title at Roland Garros in May.

“It is amazing,” said Nadal. “Being honest, one and a half months ago I did not know if I would be able to be back on the court playing tennis again. And today I am here with this trophy.

“Without a doubt it has been one of the most emotional months in my tennis career. Having the huge support that I received over the last three weeks is going to stay with me in my heart for the rest of my life.

“A month and a half ago I would say there was a chance that [2009] was going to be my last Australian Open but now that is plenty of energy to keep going. I really can’t explain the feelings that I have right now, but I am going try my best to keep coming next year.”

Medvedev was in command before Nadal showed all of his renowned fight to earn an extraordinary win on Rod Laver Arena.

“I am super happy,” said Nadal. “I can’t explain how satisfied I am and how the special the feel is. At the same time I feel destroyed.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

