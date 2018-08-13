Rafael Nadal ends fairytale run of youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas to win fourth Rogers Cup title

Rafael Nadal ended the fairytale run of Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his fourth Rogers Cup title.

Tsitsipas, appearing in his second ATP final on his 20th birthday, has been the break-out star in Toronto this week.

He knocked out four top-10 players in the shape of Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Kevin Anderson en route to the final.

However, Tsitsipas found world number one Nadal an obstacle too far as the Spaniard ran out 6-2 7-6 (7/4) winner.

tsitsipas.jpg

Stefanos Tsitsipas has enjoyed a week to remember (Getty)

Tsitsipas simply could not get close to Nadal's serve until late in the second set, when a first break of the match forced a tie-break.

But 32-year-old Nadal, the 17-time grand slam winner, went on to triumph in the battle of the generations.

Nadal snatched a quick break in the third game with precision hitting from the baseline.

A running backhand pass then secured a second break for Nadal, who raced into a 4-1 lead on his way to taking the first set.

r-nadal.jpg

The Spaniard is in sublime form (Getty)

Nadal broke again early in the second, only to tighten up as he served for the match allowing Tsitsipas to level at 5-5. Tsitsipas then eked out a set point on the Nadal serve which the Spaniard saved with the help of a net cord.

Nadal came out on top in the tie-break, though, to wrap up his 33rd ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title and his first on hardcourts in five years.

Tsitsipas can at least console himself with a place in the world's top 15 having become the youngest man to beat four top-10 players at the same tournament.