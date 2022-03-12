Rafael Nadal becomes latest to pull out of Miami Open

·1 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rafael Nadal has become the latest big draw to pull out of the Miami Open.

Nadal is a five-time finalist at the event but hasn’t played in Miami since 2017. His absence means that neither of the winners of this year’s first Grand Slam event will be in the tournament; he won the Australian Open for his record-setting 21st major title, and women’s champion Ashleigh Barty also withdrew earlier this month.

Nadal’s decision came three days after Novak Djokovic announced that he wouldn’t be playing at Indian Wells or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.

“Rafa will certainly be missed. He has so many fans here in South Florida, and we hope to see him back in Miami next year,” Miami tournament director James Blake said.

Nadal, who is playing Indian Wells, is currently ranked No. 4 in the world. He was a Miami finalist in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2007 — with all those events taking place at the tournament’s former South Florida home on Key Biscayne.

The Miami Open starts March 21.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rafael Nadal Calls for Harsher Punishments for Players Who Attack Tennis Officials After Zverev Incident

    Serena Williams also weighed in on fellow player Alexander Zverev's outburst last month, where he lashed out at the umpire after losing a doubles match

  • Will Smith felt guilty seeing his father beat his mother when he was a child: ‘I expected to be a superhero’

    Will Smith has been one of the biggest movie stars in the world for decades, but it has just in the last few years, with his appearances on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk and his 2021 memoir, Will, that he's really opened up. He did it again in an interview with Gayle King that airs this week on CBS Sunday Morning. "I thank God for my suffering, you know? My suffering helped me to become who I am," the Oscar-nominated King Richard star says in the preview. "My suffering helped me to build the life and the family and helped me to find the truth that I base my life on today."&nbsp;

  • ‘The Batman’ Keeps Gliding as Box Office Leader in Second Weekend

    With no new major releases for the weekend, Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” has an easy path to repeating its top performance at the domestic box office. The DC adaptation grossed an additional $18.7 million on Friday from 4,417 locations, more than enough to maintain the No. 1 position on North American charts. That performance represents […]

  • Conor McGregor brands former UFC champion Henry Cejudo a ‘fat midget novice’

    Cejudo retired after emulating McGregor’s feat of becoming a dual-weight title holder in the UFC

  • N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a 'thug'

    Cawthorn, who accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of spreading propaganda to entice Americans into war, was condemned by lawmakers.

  • Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Talks Trusting Putin ('Oh, No') and More in Interview from Threatened Capital

    Speaking with Vice News, the wartime leader expressed optimism about reaching some sort of agreement with the Russian invaders

  • UPDATE 2-Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia

    Ukraine voiced hope on Saturday for positive results from Israel's bid to broker peace with Russia, denying a media report that suggested Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had tried to nudge Kyiv into caving to Moscow's demands. Bennett, acting at Ukraine's behest, held a three-hour Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Saturday.

  • Kim Kardashian puckers up to Pete Davidson in first Instagram pic

    After 5 months of dating, Kim Kardashian finally shared her first cuddly picture with Pete Davidson.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.