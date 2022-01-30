Rafael Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st slam

Tumaini Carayol at Melbourne Park
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Daniil Medvedev
    Russian male tennis player
<span>Photograph: Morgan Sette/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Morgan Sette/Reuters

For two sets and more, Rafael Nadal trailed an opponent aged 10 years younger who had built a fortress behind the baseline and outplayed him from all parts of the court. Even with all of Nadal’s iconic fight, the deficit was thorough and clear, and as Daniil Medvedev flitted towards another grand slam title in the greatest form of his young career, Nadal could have no complaints in defeat after a run that was already beyond his own imagination.

But what Nadal could do was keep his head up, focus on each point as it came and search for solutions until the bitter end. He did so, as he does every single time he steps onto a tennis court, and before a manic crowd on Rod Laver Arena, Nadal produced one of the great masterstrokes of his endless career. From two sets down, Nadal somehow recovered to defeat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 after five hours and 24 minutes and, in the process, win his 21st grand slam title.

Related: Australian Open men’s singles final: Rafael Nadal v Daniil Medvedev – live!

Despite all that Nadal has already achieved, this is one of the great, great triumphs of his long career. It required him to use every last tool in his vast toolbox, one that he has grooved over his 20-year career, forcing himself far out of his comfort zone. Yet somehow he found a solution by the end. He now takes sole ownership of the all-time record, breaking his tie of 20 with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

At a tournament that has played host to many great moments but so many of the toughest losses and strokes of bad luck in his career, it stands as an entirely fitting way for Nadal to win his second Australian Open title, finally completing his set of two titles at each grand slam. As Nadal reflects on his colossal efforts so soon into his return from a six-month layoff and preparations wrecked after being bedridden with Covid, Medvedev must digest how he squandered the opportunity to win a second consecutive grand slam tournament, losing his head in front of a partisan crowd and never regaining his hold over the match.

The crowd made its allegiances clear from the beginning, with Nadal entering the arena here to a standing ovation while Medvedev’s arrival was greeted with some additional boos. But as Medvedev imposed himself by pounding his backhand and covering all inches of the court, Nadal struck 16 unforced errors in the set.

Nadal opened the second set searching desperately for a solution. He threw down backhand slices, drop shots, net forays, and numerous serve and volley attempts. But his efforts were offset by his struggle to consistently maintain his level. Nadal failed to serve out the set at 5-3, losing the four-deuce game in a flurry of mistimed forehand errors. The game also included a pitch invader, who leapt down onto the court and then was dragged out of the arena holding a sign that read “abolish refugee
detention”.

The pair converged on a second set tiebreak and Nadal rushed to a 5-3 lead, but Medvedev’s incredible defence came to the fore. He ended the 86-minute psychodrama with a backhand passing shot winner, then he turned to the crowd and invited their boos.

The match was moving from Nadal at speed, and he soon found himself down 2-3, 0-40. But as he has done throughout his career, Nadal focussed on what he could control. As he recovered, securing a resolute hold, Medvedev became increasingly irritated by the raucous crowd’s distractions and he slowly lost his head. At 4-4, he threw in consecutive ill-advised drop shots, then he sarcastically applauded those in attendance.

As Medvedev floundered, Nadal broke and then served out the set to love. The crowd had spent the match cheering service faults of Medvedev, leading only to more complaints and questionable drop shots. After trading loose breaks of serve, a lengthy 2-2 game on Medvedev’s ended with Nadal dragging Medvedev to the net and slipping an angled passing shot by him to break.

Medvedev had his chances to break back, but he squandered with another mindless drop shot. Nadal rounded on some of his best form of the match and he ended the set on top of the baseline, crunching backhands as he pushed the match to a deciding set.

With momentum behind him in the final set, Nadal pushed ahead for the first time since the opening set. He harassed Medvedev in his service games, generating breakpoints at 2-2 and he broke serve with a thunderous running forehand down-the-line winner.

Nadal faced immense pressure throughout the set but he found big first serves and held Medvedev off. However, when he attempted to serve out the match, Nadal betrayed his nerves with a double fault and then netted a backhand on break point. But he immediately snatched a break back and then he served out to love a win that is hard to believe.

