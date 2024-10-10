Rafael Nadal announces tennis retirement in emotional video: 'It's the right time'

End of an era: Rafael Nadal will retire from professional tennis (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from professional tennis.

In an emotional video posted to his social media channels on Thursday, the Spaniard said it was the right time to end his illustrious career having been severely hampered by injury over recent years.

Nadal intends to play for Spain in the upcoming Davis Cup finals in home soil in Malaga before hanging up his racket for good.

“Hello everyone, I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said.

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.

“And I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004.”

More to follow