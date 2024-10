Rafael Nadal was almost unbeatable on the Roland-Garros clay - AP/Tertius Pickard

Rafael Nadal has announced he will retire from professional tennis next month after the Davis Cup Finals.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the 22-time major singles title champion said: “In this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.”

More to follow . . .