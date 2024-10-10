Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis

Rafael Nadal has announced he is to retire from professional tennis.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who won 22 grand slam titles including 14 at the French Open, revealed the news in a video message posted on X.

He said: “Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis.”

Mil gracias a todos Many thanks to allMerci beaucoup à tousGrazie mille à tutti谢谢大家شكرا لكم جميعا תודה לכולכםObrigado a todosVielen Dank euch allenTack allaХвала свимаGràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, has struggled with various injuries over the last couple of years.

He added: “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.

“But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”