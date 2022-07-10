Rafael Fiziev sends message to Justin Gaethje: ‘Don’t talk sh*t and let’s go’

LAS VEGAS – Rafael Fiziev is taking aim at the top of the division following his latest win in the UFC.

The rising UFC lightweight contender called out former title challenger Justin Gaethje following his KO victory over Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 39 in Las Vegas. Fiziev (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who’s now on a six-fight winning streak, believes that’s what makes sense for him next in his carer.

“Yeah, you know I want to fight with Gaethje,” Fiziev told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 39 post-fight news conference. “… Gaethje, if you want to fight, one more yellow guy with yellow hairs (Charles Oliveira), we need to know who’s best.

“That’s a good match for you and me. If you’re ready, and you’re not scared, don’t talk sh*t and let’s go.”

Much like former UFC champion dos Anjos (31-14 MMA, 20-12 UFC), Fiziev expects a tough fight with Gaetheje. He also thinks there’s a good chance fans will see a finish – whether it comes his way or in Gaethje’s direction.

“I think he would maybe make my face like this, maybe more hard,” Fiziev said as he pointed to his battered face. “He’s dangerous also and a big challenge for me. I think he has a lot of chance to knock me out, and I have a lot of chance to knock him out. That’s a good fight, I think, for fans also.”

Fiziev finds himself on a six-fight winning streak, which includes notable names such as Bobby Green, Brad Riddell, Renato Moicano, and now a former UFC champion in dos Anjos. Fiziev has only lost once in his entire professional MMA career, coming up short in his UFC debut back in 2019.