Rafael Fiziev hilariously calls out Vince Vaughn after brutal TKO win over Brad Riddell

Rafael Fiziev reacts after his knockout victory over Brad Riddell during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Rafael Fiziev already knows who he wants to take on in the Octagon next.

Fiziev, after pulling out a wild spinning head kick to win his bout on Saturday night at the Apex in Las Vegas, called out actor Vince Vaughn.

“Give me three months, and I’m ready to fight again,” Fiziev said in the Octagon when asked when he wants to fight again. “We have one legend here, maybe he wants to fight with me. Yeah, his name Vince Vaughn … Yeah, I love him.”

Who better for @RafaelFiziev to callout than... Vince Vaughn sitting cageside 😆 #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/xOrQHJLGJy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 5, 2021

Vaughn, sitting cageside, just started clapping.

Though the “Dodgeball” actor actually trains Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he almost certainly won’t be taking on Fiziev, or any other UFC fighter, anytime soon — especially after seeing Fiziev’s win on Saturday.

Fiziev, early in the third round, landed a perfect spinning wheel kick right to Brad Riddell’s head. The blow sent Riddell wobbling, which prompted referee Herb Dean to end the bout almost instantly. The Kazakhstan native has now won five straight in the UFC's stacked lightweight division.

Hey, it’s worth a shot. Seeing Vaughn on a UFC card would certainly be extremely entertaining, if nothing else.