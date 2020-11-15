Rafael dos Anjos’s win over Paul Felder earns UFC Vegas 14 bonus

UFC Vegas 14 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night, although it was missing three undercard bouts and the main event received a last-minute replacement.

The replacement actually didn't hurt the fight card, as Paul Felder put in a tremendous effort against Rafael dos Anjos after Israel Makhachev had to withdraw because of a staph infection earlier in the week.

Fight of the Night: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Though Felder admittedly hadn't been training for a mixed martial arts bout in about four months, his recent training for a triathlon served him well, as fought dos Anjos to the final horn.

He wasn't able to take the nod, although one judge bafflingly awarded Felder the decision, but he did show tremendous hand speed and heart. dos Anjos, however, had the training and the game plan to overwhelm Felder throughout the fight and earn 50-45 scores from two of the judges.

The efforts of both men earned them the Fight of the Night honors, which is accompanied by a $50,000 bonus for each of them.

Performance of the Night: Khaos Williams

Khaos Williams continues to make a splash in the UFC with his second consecutive blistering knockout.

Two fights into his UFC tenure and Williams has spent less one minute in the cage. He won his promotional debut with a 27-second knockout of Alex Moron, then followed that with this 30-second knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 14.

The Alhassan victory scored Williams a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland

The final Performance of the Night bonus went to Sean Strickland, who was fighting and winning for the second time in a two-week span.

Strickland was out of the fight game for nearly two years because of a motorcycle accident following his fight in October of 2018. Strickland returned at UFC Vegas 12 on Oct. 31 to score a unanimous decision victory over Jack Marshman.

He followed that with an early second-round stoppage of Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 14 to earn an extra $50,000.

