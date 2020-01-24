Rafael dos Anjos UFC on ESPN+ 24 pre-fight scrum

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has been chasing similar success at welterweight since moving up to the 170-pound division nearly three years ago. Thus far, he's been unable to reach the championship heights that he achieved at 155 pounds.

Having lost three of his last four fights, dos Anjos is facing an uphill climb to get back into the championship picture, but he hopes to take the first steps when he faces Michael Chiesa at UFC on ESPN+ 24 on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.

Fighting in the UFC Raleigh co-main event, an impressive performance against fellow veteran Chiesa could help dos Anjos shorten the road back to title contention.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 25, for full UFC on ESPN+ 24: Blaydes vs. dos Santos live results from Raleigh, N.C. Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes tries to continue his climb into a title shot, as he faces former champion Junior dos Santos in the main event. Former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos faces Michael Chiesa in the welterweight co-main event.