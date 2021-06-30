Rafael Benitez: Everton appoint ex-Liverpool boss as new manager on three-year contract

Rafael Benitez has been appointed as the new manager at Everton (Getty Images)

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Rafael Benitez as their new manager.

The former Liverpool boss has signed a three-year contract at Goodison Park and succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, who left Merseyside after only 18 months in charge earlier this month to return for a second spell at Real Madrid.

Benitez had been out of work since leaving Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional in January.

“I am delighted to be joining Everton,” Benitez said. “Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the Club and their desire to bring success to this historic Club.

“I believe this is a Club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great Club achieve its ambitions.”

