RAF veteran spent ten hours in the back of ambulance before being offloaded to A&E corridor

Philip Hawkins served with the RAF. At 19, he underwent bomber aircrew training

A 97-year-old RAF veteran endured 10 hours in the back of an ambulance before being offloaded to an A&E corridor, a report states.

A coroner highlighted 11 points of concern related to the care of Philip Hawkins, who died in the hospital on March 23 2023 after a fall at his home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hawkins, from Rhyl, arrived at the hospital at 1.25pm on March 18 and remained in the ambulance until 11.42pm, at which point he was put in the corridor of the Emergency Department at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Wales.

He was eventually allocated a bed at 7.17pm two days later on March 20, according to a prevention of future deaths report in NHS North Wales.

Philip Hawkins served with the RAF. At 19, he underwent bomber aircrew training - Alison Bird/Bellis Media North Wales

Despite the veteran’s cause of death being recorded as an accident, David Pojur, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said there had been no space in the emergency department for a nurse to assess or treat the pensioner.

His “repeat bloods” were not done, he had been fed by visitors who hadn’t been told he was “nil-by-mouth,” and the hospital wasn’t adequately staffed.

In the report sent to the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Welsh Ambulance Service, the coroner said: “I am concerned as to the wait Mr. Hawkins had to endure to enter the hospital and the same in respect of being provided with a bed, the inability of staff to tend to him, the lack of available staff, and the lack of written record of assessment and treatment.”

A number of recent prevention of future deaths reports have highlighted the NHS crisis in North Wales with elderly patients dying following long delays for ambulance arrivals and protracted waits outside hospital emergency units.

Mr. Hawkins’ death prompted calls for the Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, to resign.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has been urged to resign follwing the report - AFP

Tory MP and former Welsh Secretary David Jones said: ”This is further proof, if it were needed, of the abject failure of the Welsh government to provide a decent standard of healthcare across the North.

“The health board is once again in special measures and faces accusations of serious financial mismanagement.

“The ambulance service is clearly broken. Nobody ever takes responsibility for this. It’s clear who should.

“It is Mark Drakeford, who has presided over this appalling situation. If he had a shred of decency, he would resign immediately.”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Welsh Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.