RAF tried to ‘artificially inflate’ diversity numbers to achieve hiring targets

A British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet is seen on the tarmac at the British airbase at Akrotiri (AFP via Getty Images)

The Royal Air Force (RAF) tried to “artificially inflate” its diversity numbers to achieve hiring targets for females and ethnic minority recruits, according to reports.

Defence sources told Sky News that recruitment officers were told to prioritise placing women and ethnic minority candidates on training courses in the year to March 31, 2021.

This involved bringing dozens of female and ethnic minority candidates in early and paying them salaries before their white male counterparts.

This was "in order to artificially inflate the numbers" for that recruiting year, the source said, adding: "This was clearly positive discrimination."

It comes after the head of recruitment at the RAF left her role amid allegations that the force has effectively paused its recruitment of white men in a bid to hit “impossible” diversity targets.

Commenting on the report, Armed Forces minister, James Heappey said: “We have asked for the Armed Forces to improve their diversity, but we will not accept courses beginning anything other than full, and we won’t accept any lowering of standards, and we won’t accept any operational impact.”

There has been an effective pause on the hiring of white men in order to meet diversity quotas for women and people from minority ethnic groups, reports claim.

The alleged move is said to have drawn criticism from those inside the force who claim it could undermine the operational capacity of the nation’s defences at a time of international instability.

Documents seen by Sky News appear to confirm the RAF’s in-house diversity drive.

One read: "The Recruitment Force continues to prioritise female candidates from the VA [Virtual Armed Forces Careers Office] for CRM [customer relationship management]."

Another document said the progression of ethnic minority candidates was similarly being tracked, adding: "The Recruitment Force continues to prioritise BAME candidates from the VA for CRM, whilst Rec Ops [recruitment operations] prioritises its loading onto BRTC [basic training course]".

Story continues

However, the RAF defended its recruitment action and said it is “determined to be a force that reflects the society it serves to protect”.

“Operational effectiveness is of paramount importance, and no one is lowering the standards to join the Royal Air Force. The RAF recruits for many professions and, like the rest of the Armed Forces, is determined to be a force that reflects the society it serves to protect," a spokesperson said.

"The Royal Air Force has a well-earned reputation for operational excellence that is founded on the quality of all our people. We will always seek to recruit the best talent available to us."

The RAF has been contacted for comment.