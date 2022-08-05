Raf Simons Tapped to Design the New York City Ballet's Costumes

With fall swiftly approaching, New York’s social calendar is filling up and with it is the New York City Ballet. This season, Belgian designer Raf Simons will be designing the dance company’s costumes, alongside Alejandro Gómez Palomo, creative director of Palomo Spain and British fashion designer Giles Deacon.

Palomo’s garments will be featured in a new work choreographed by Gianna Reisen, while dancers will wear Raf Simons’ designs in the piece “Solo: by choreographer Justin Peck. Another world premiere orchestrated by choreographer Kyle Abraham will exhibit costumes designed by Giles Deacon. The costumes will be unveiled on September 28 as a part of the Fall Fashion Gala celebration, which is vice chaired by Sarah Jessica Parker.

