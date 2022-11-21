Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

LONDON – Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons revealed Monday on Instagram that he is shutting down his own label after “an extraordinary 27-year journey.”

The spring 2023 show staged during Frieze London last month will be the designer’s last collection for his own brand.

More from WWD

“I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved. I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers. Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me,” the designer said.

Simons, the Prada co-creative director since February 2020, launched his namesake label in 1995. The designer kept growing his brand while working for major fashion houses including Jil Sander, Dior, and Calvin Klein.

Pieces from Simons’ early years often fetch high prices on resale sites and during auctions. In 2020, he reissued some 100 pieces of his most signature designs throughout the years, including his high-profile collaboration with Sterling Ruby.

He will continue to work at Prada alongside Miuccia Prada. Simons’ hire at the time was seen as a succession plan orchestrated by the Milanese fashion house.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.