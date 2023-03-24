Rae appointed PA to Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

PERTH-WELLINGTON – On March 10, MPP Matthew Rae was appointed to the role of Parliamentary Assistant (PA) to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark.

“It is a great honour to serve the people of Perth-Wellington and Ontario in this role,” stated Rae in a press release.

“As a first-time homeowner and one of the youngest members of the Government Caucus, I know first-hand the pressing need to build more homes.”

Since elected in 2022, Rae has served as one of the two PAs to the Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce.

The role of PAs is to principally assist in their minister’s legislative duties, but may also aid in extra-parliamentary activities, like policy formation.

“I look forward to working with Premier Ford, Minister Clark, Associate Minister Parsa, and our entire team on getting more homes built in every community across Ontario,” expressed Rae.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner