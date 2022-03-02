Radware Wins Two 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Recognized for its application and cloud security solutions

MAHWAH, N.J., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it has been recognized with two 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company’s Application-Protection-as-a-Service solution was a silver winner in the application security category and its Cloud Native Protector was a gold winner in the cloud workload protection category.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The 2022 awards program, which is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders and the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, included more than 900 entries.

“We are honored to be recognized among industry leaders who have built reputations as innovators in cybersecurity,” said Sharon Trachtman, chief business operation officer at Radware. “We are committed to delivering state-of-the-art, frictionless security that defends companies from the most advanced cyber threats without creating roadblocks to innovation or change.”

Radware’s Application-Protection-as-a-Service solution helps companies easily manage and scale their application security as they grow their business, evolve their application architecture, and expand their cloud environments and services. The solution includes the company’s cloud-based web application firewall (WAF), bot management, API security, and DDoS protection.

For cloud workload security, Radware’s Cloud Native Protector offers comprehensive, multi-layered workload protection against cloud-native attack vectors. This includes cloud misconfigurations, excessive permissions, malicious behavior, and more.

The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards add to Radware’s other industry recognitions. The company was included in Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection report, ranking second among 11 vendors for API security and high security use cases. Forrester named Radware a global leader in the “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021” report. In addition to the industry, customers acknowledge Radware’s technology expertise. Radware was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer:” Web Application Firewall Report.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

