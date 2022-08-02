Radware Inks Reseller Deal with DataBank

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced it signed a reseller agreement with DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services. Based on the agreement, DataBank will offer Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection and Application Security solutions to customers interested in enhancing the cyber defense levels around their data center assets.

DataBank’s edge infrastructure platform consists of more than 65 data centers located within 50 miles of half the U.S. population. It also includes modular data centers that can be placed anywhere for geo-specific requirements and 20 major interconnect hubs to give workloads unrestricted reach.

“IT infrastructures are becoming more software-defined, user-managed, and edge-focused. They demand a data center experience that ensures data and applications are always secure, always compliant, and always on the right platforms in the right places,” said DataBank’s chief information security officer, Mark Houpt. “Radware delivers scalable, top-grade security solutions that will further expand our menu of managed security services and offer our customers added levels of protection.”

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection uses behavioral-based detection, automatic signature creation, and sophisticated SSL attack mitigation to protect organizations against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats. For application security, Radware delivers a cloud-based web application firewall (WAF), bot manager, API security, and application-layer DDoS protection services. The security is based on automated, machine-learning based algorithms that learn legitimate user behavior and then separate malicious and legitimate traffic to deliver a higher level of application security with lower false positives.

“We are looking forward to partnering with DataBank to help organizations build modern, agile, IT environments,” said Bob Simpson, vice president of North American sales at Radware. “Our state-of-the-art, frictionless security solutions are designed to protect their customers against sophisticated DDoS and application-layer attacks while maintaining network uptime and access to critical infrastructure and applications.”

Radware’s solutions have earned industry recognition. Radware was included in Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection report, ranking second among 11 vendors for API security and high security use cases. Forrester ranked Radware a global leader in its report, “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.” Quadrant Knowledge Solutions named Radware a leader in its 2022 SPARK Matrix: Bot Management report.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

About DataBank
DataBank enables the world’s largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place.

Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 27+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business. To learn more, visit DataBank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that we are partnering with DataBank to help organizations build modern, agile, IT environments, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek
Radware
Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com


