Radware Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Financial Highlights
Record Revenues of $69 million
Record Cloud and Subscriptions ARR growing 35% year over year
Record year end ARR of $174 million, up 12% year over year
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21; GAAP EPS of $0.06
Full Year 2020 Results and Financial Highlights
Revenues of $250 million
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64; GAAP EPS of $0.20
Record net cash provided by operating activities of $62 million
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
“In the fourth quarter we enjoyed strong business performance in our security offerings, cloud and subscription businesses that are reflected in record ARR, bookings and revenues,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President & CEO. “With accelerated digital transformation and the need to increase online availability of core business applications, comes the critical need to secure and protect these applications. This, coupled with a very active cyberthreat landscape, creates a strong business environment for Radware. Leveraging our market leading attack mitigation solutions which span DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall, API security, Bot Management and Cloud Posture Security; and the strength and scale of our strategic partners, we have broadened our reach to yet more top tier customers and are protecting their mission-critical applications.”
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $69.0 million:
Revenues in the Americas region were $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 7% from revenues of $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 17% from revenues of $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 2% from revenues of $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $10.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2020
Revenues for the full year of 2020 totaled $250 million:
Revenues in the Americas region were $114 million for the full year of 2020, up 8% from revenues of $106 million in the full year of 2019.
Revenues in the EMEA region were $78.4 million for the full year of 2020, up 4% from revenues of $75.3 million in the full year of 2019.
Revenues in the APAC region were $57.3 million for the full year of 2020, down 19% from revenues of $70.4 million in the full year of 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis for the full year of 2020 was $9.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with net income of $22.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2020 was $30.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $40.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019.
Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $449 million, up from $428 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $16.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the full year of 2020 totaled $61.8 million. Net cash spent on share repurchases in 2020 totaled $45.3 million.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.
Annual recurring revenues ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
54,771
40,751
Available-for-sale marketable securities
64,684
36,924
Short-term bank deposits
191,038
100,276
Trade receivables, net
16,848
22,610
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,705
7,469
Inventories
13,935
13,940
347,981
221,970
Long-term investments
Available-for-sale marketable securities
66,836
112,696
Long-term bank deposits
71,421
137,095
Severance pay funds
2,453
2,300
140,710
252,091
Property and equipment, net
22,976
22,971
Intangible assets, net
12,588
14,481
Other long-term assets
30,222
24,398
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,823
18,144
Goodwill
41,144
41,144
Total assets
623,444
595,199
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
4,620
6,315
Deferred revenues
92,127
79,239
Operating lease liabilities
5,224
5,193
Other payables and accrued expenses
41,955
34,794
143,926
125,541
Long-term liabilities
Deferred revenues
54,797
50,888
Operating lease liabilities
24,851
13,914
Other long-term liabilities
11,409
9,525
91,057
74,327
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
721
710
Additional paid-in capital
443,018
414,581
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
1,517
1,145
Treasury stock, at cost
(190,552
)
(145,226
)
Retained earnings
133,757
124,121
Total shareholders' equity
388,461
395,331
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
623,444
595,199
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
69,046
67,362
250,027
252,072
Cost of revenues
12,191
11,994
45,084
45,174
Gross profit
56,855
55,368
204,943
206,898
Operating expenses, net:
Research and development, net
17,748
16,103
66,836
61,841
Selling and marketing
30,399
29,121
113,015
109,556
General and administrative
4,810
4,375
18,924
18,584
Total operating expenses, net
52,957
49,599
198,775
189,981
Operating income
3,898
5,769
6,168
16,917
Financial income, net
392
2,745
7,796
8,792
Income before taxes on income
4,290
8,514
13,964
25,709
Taxes on income
1,488
1,183
4,328
3,143
Net income
2,802
7,331
9,636
22,566
Basic net earnings per share
0.06
0.16
0.21
0.48
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share
46,204,690
46,900,711
46,460,974
46,816,899
Diluted net earnings per share
0.06
0.15
0.2
0.47
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share
47,440,556
48,304,507
47,739,540
48,523,120
Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit
56,855
55,368
204,943
206,898
Stock-based compensation
53
53
188
224
Amortization of intangible assets
464
486
1,891
2,304
Non-GAAP gross profit
57,372
55,907
207,022
209,426
GAAP research and development, net
17,748
16,103
66,836
61,841
Stock-based compensation
1,210
791
4,409
2,855
Non-GAAP Research and development, net
16,538
15,312
62,427
58,986
GAAP selling and marketing
30,399
29,121
113,015
109,556
Stock-based compensation
2,501
1,696
8,315
6,954
Amortization of intangible assets
-
17
-
69
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
27,898
27,408
104,700
102,533
GAAP general and administrative
4,810
4,375
18,924
18,584
Stock-based compensation
824
742
3,633
3,032
Acquisition costs
-
(18
)
-
246
Litigation costs
145
-
448
883
Non-GAAP general and administrative
3,841
3,651
14,843
14,423
GAAP total operating expenses, net
52,957
49,599
198,775
189,981
Stock-based compensation
4,535
3,229
16,357
12,841
Acquisition costs
-
(18
)
-
246
Amortization of intangible assets
-
17
-
69
Litigation costs
145
-
448
883
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net
48,277
46,371
181,970
175,942
GAAP operating income
3,898
5,769
6,168
16,917
Stock-based compensation
4,588
3,282
16,545
13,065
Acquisition costs
-
(18
)
-
246
Amortization of intangible assets
464
503
1,891
2,373
Litigation costs
145
-
448
883
Non-GAAP operating income
9,095
9,536
25,052
33,484
GAAP financial income, net
392
2,745
7,796
8,792
Other loss (gain) adjustment
-
-
247
(563
)
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,826
(148
)
2,306
2,270
Non-GAAP financial income, net
2,218
2,597
10,349
10,499
GAAP income before taxes on income
4,290
8,514
13,964
25,709
Stock-based compensation
4,588
3,282
16,545
13,065
Acquisition costs
-
(18
)
-
246
Amortization of intangible assets
464
503
1,891
2,373
Litigation costs
145
-
448
883
Other loss (gain) adjustment
-
-
247
(563
)
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,826
(148
)
2,306
2,270
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
11,313
12,133
35,401
43,983
GAAP taxes on income
1,488
1,183
4,328
3,143
Tax related adjustments
61
39
306
234
Non-GAAP taxes on income
1,549
1,222
4,634
3,377
GAAP net income
2,802
7,331
9,636
22,566
Stock-based compensation
4,588
3,282
16,545
13,065
Acquisition costs
-
(18
)
-
246
Amortization of intangible assets
464
503
1,891
2,373
Litigation costs
145
-
448
883
Other loss (gain) adjustment
-
-
247
(563
)
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,826
(148
)
2,306
2,270
Tax related adjustments
(61
)
(39
)
(306
)
(234
)
Non-GAAP net income
9,764
10,911
30,767
40,606
GAAP diluted net earnings per share
0.06
0.15
0.20
0.47
Stock-based compensation
0.10
0.07
0.35
0.27
Acquisition costs
0.00
(0.00
)
0.00
0.01
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.05
Litigation costs
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.02
Other loss (gain) adjustment
0.00
0.00
0.01
(0.01
)
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
0.04
0.00
0.05
0.05
Tax related adjustments
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
(0.01
)
(0.00
)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
0.21
0.23
0.64
0.84
Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
47,440,556
48,304,507
47,739,540
48,523,120
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income
2,802
7,331
9,636
22,566
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,676
2,789
10,559
11,283
Stock-based compensation
4,588
3,282
16,545
13,064
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net
284
150
931
618
Other loss (gain)
(58
)
26
(638
)
(537
)
Accrued interest on bank deposits
(239
)
596
(1,210
)
2,123
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
(33
)
64
202
888
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
(2,518
)
(7,557
)
5,762
(2,407
)
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
(2,667
)
(2,140
)
(5,062
)
(6,989
)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(645
)
1,143
5
4,461
Decrease (increase) in trade payables
802
2,310
(1,695
)
1,775
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
2,778
(6,416
)
16,797
2,260
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses
6,955
2,272
8,690
2,784
Operating lease liabilities, net
1,353
109
1,289
963
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,078
3,959
61,811
52,852
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,045
)
(2,002
)
(8,671
)
(8,155
)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net
(84
)
(7
)
(110
)
4
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net
(12,054
)
2,187
(23,878
)
15,960
Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net
6,579
(1,131
)
18,291
(46,363
)
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
0
0
(12,239
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,604
)
(953
)
(14,368
)
(50,793
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,618
3,406
11,903
17,998
Repurchase of shares
(5,750
)
(5,616
)
(45,326
)
(24,509
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,132
)
(2,210
)
(33,423
)
(6,511
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,342
796
14,020
(4,452
)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
48,429
39,955
40,751
45,203
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
54,771
40,751
54,771
40,751