Radware Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

Radware Ltd.
·18 min read

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Record Revenues of $69 million

  • Record Cloud and Subscriptions ARR growing 35% year over year

  • Record year end ARR of $174 million, up 12% year over year

  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21; GAAP EPS of $0.06

Full Year 2020 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $250 million

  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64; GAAP EPS of $0.20

  • Record net cash provided by operating activities of $62 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“In the fourth quarter we enjoyed strong business performance in our security offerings, cloud and subscription businesses that are reflected in record ARR, bookings and revenues,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President & CEO. “With accelerated digital transformation and the need to increase online availability of core business applications, comes the critical need to secure and protect these applications. This, coupled with a very active cyberthreat landscape, creates a strong business environment for Radware. Leveraging our market leading attack mitigation solutions which span DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall, API security, Bot Management and Cloud Posture Security; and the strength and scale of our strategic partners, we have broadened our reach to yet more top tier customers and are protecting their mission-critical applications.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $69.0 million:

  • Revenues in the Americas region were $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 7% from revenues of $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 17% from revenues of $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 2% from revenues of $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $10.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2020
Revenues for the full year of 2020 totaled $250 million:

  • Revenues in the Americas region were $114 million for the full year of 2020, up 8% from revenues of $106 million in the full year of 2019.

  • Revenues in the EMEA region were $78.4 million for the full year of 2020, up 4% from revenues of $75.3 million in the full year of 2019.

  • Revenues in the APAC region were $57.3 million for the full year of 2020, down 19% from revenues of $70.4 million in the full year of 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the full year of 2020 was $9.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with net income of $22.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2020 was $30.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $40.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $449 million, up from $428 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $16.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the full year of 2020 totaled $61.8 million. Net cash spent on share repurchases in 2020 totaled $45.3 million.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and the Company’s outlook for the first quarter of 2021.

Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-665-0598

Participants Internationally call: +1-661-407-1612

Conference ID: 1277375

A replay will be available for 2 days, starting 2 hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-855-859-2056 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company's website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenues ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” For example, when we discuss the strong growth in our cloud and subscriptions business including annual recurring revenues, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Anat Earon-Heilborn
+972 723917548
ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:
Deborah Szajngarten
201-785-3206
deborah.szajngarten@radware.com


Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

54,771

40,751

Available-for-sale marketable securities

64,684

36,924

Short-term bank deposits

191,038

100,276

Trade receivables, net

16,848

22,610

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

6,705

7,469

Inventories

13,935

13,940

347,981

221,970

Long-term investments

Available-for-sale marketable securities

66,836

112,696

Long-term bank deposits

71,421

137,095

Severance pay funds

2,453

2,300

140,710

252,091

Property and equipment, net

22,976

22,971

Intangible assets, net

12,588

14,481

Other long-term assets

30,222

24,398

Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,823

18,144

Goodwill

41,144

41,144

Total assets

623,444

595,199

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current Liabilities

Trade payables

4,620

6,315

Deferred revenues

92,127

79,239

Operating lease liabilities

5,224

5,193

Other payables and accrued expenses

41,955

34,794

143,926

125,541

Long-term liabilities

Deferred revenues

54,797

50,888

Operating lease liabilities

24,851

13,914

Other long-term liabilities

11,409

9,525

91,057

74,327

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

721

710

Additional paid-in capital

443,018

414,581

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

1,517

1,145

Treasury stock, at cost

(190,552

)

(145,226

)

Retained earnings

133,757

124,121

Total shareholders' equity

388,461

395,331

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

623,444

595,199


Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues

69,046

67,362

250,027

252,072

Cost of revenues

12,191

11,994

45,084

45,174

Gross profit

56,855

55,368

204,943

206,898

Operating expenses, net:

Research and development, net

17,748

16,103

66,836

61,841

Selling and marketing

30,399

29,121

113,015

109,556

General and administrative

4,810

4,375

18,924

18,584

Total operating expenses, net

52,957

49,599

198,775

189,981

Operating income

3,898

5,769

6,168

16,917

Financial income, net

392

2,745

7,796

8,792

Income before taxes on income

4,290

8,514

13,964

25,709

Taxes on income

1,488

1,183

4,328

3,143

Net income

2,802

7,331

9,636

22,566

Basic net earnings per share

0.06

0.16

0.21

0.48

Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share

46,204,690

46,900,711

46,460,974

46,816,899

Diluted net earnings per share

0.06

0.15

0.2

0.47

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share

47,440,556

48,304,507

47,739,540

48,523,120


Radware Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

GAAP gross profit

56,855

55,368

204,943

206,898

Stock-based compensation

53

53

188

224

Amortization of intangible assets

464

486

1,891

2,304

Non-GAAP gross profit

57,372

55,907

207,022

209,426

GAAP research and development, net

17,748

16,103

66,836

61,841

Stock-based compensation

1,210

791

4,409

2,855

Non-GAAP Research and development, net

16,538

15,312

62,427

58,986

GAAP selling and marketing

30,399

29,121

113,015

109,556

Stock-based compensation

2,501

1,696

8,315

6,954

Amortization of intangible assets

-

17

-

69

Non-GAAP selling and marketing

27,898

27,408

104,700

102,533

GAAP general and administrative

4,810

4,375

18,924

18,584

Stock-based compensation

824

742

3,633

3,032

Acquisition costs

-

(18

)

-

246

Litigation costs

145

-

448

883

Non-GAAP general and administrative

3,841

3,651

14,843

14,423

GAAP total operating expenses, net

52,957

49,599

198,775

189,981

Stock-based compensation

4,535

3,229

16,357

12,841

Acquisition costs

-

(18

)

-

246

Amortization of intangible assets

-

17

-

69

Litigation costs

145

-

448

883

Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net

48,277

46,371

181,970

175,942

GAAP operating income

3,898

5,769

6,168

16,917

Stock-based compensation

4,588

3,282

16,545

13,065

Acquisition costs

-

(18

)

-

246

Amortization of intangible assets

464

503

1,891

2,373

Litigation costs

145

-

448

883

Non-GAAP operating income

9,095

9,536

25,052

33,484

GAAP financial income, net

392

2,745

7,796

8,792

Other loss (gain) adjustment

-

-

247

(563

)

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net

1,826

(148

)

2,306

2,270

Non-GAAP financial income, net

2,218

2,597

10,349

10,499

GAAP income before taxes on income

4,290

8,514

13,964

25,709

Stock-based compensation

4,588

3,282

16,545

13,065

Acquisition costs

-

(18

)

-

246

Amortization of intangible assets

464

503

1,891

2,373

Litigation costs

145

-

448

883

Other loss (gain) adjustment

-

-

247

(563

)

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net

1,826

(148

)

2,306

2,270

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

11,313

12,133

35,401

43,983

GAAP taxes on income

1,488

1,183

4,328

3,143

Tax related adjustments

61

39

306

234

Non-GAAP taxes on income

1,549

1,222

4,634

3,377

GAAP net income

2,802

7,331

9,636

22,566

Stock-based compensation

4,588

3,282

16,545

13,065

Acquisition costs

-

(18

)

-

246

Amortization of intangible assets

464

503

1,891

2,373

Litigation costs

145

-

448

883

Other loss (gain) adjustment

-

-

247

(563

)

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net

1,826

(148

)

2,306

2,270

Tax related adjustments

(61

)

(39

)

(306

)

(234

)

Non-GAAP net income

9,764

10,911

30,767

40,606

GAAP diluted net earnings per share

0.06

0.15

0.20

0.47

Stock-based compensation

0.10

0.07

0.35

0.27

Acquisition costs

0.00

(0.00

)

0.00

0.01

Amortization of intangible assets

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.05

Litigation costs

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.02

Other loss (gain) adjustment

0.00

0.00

0.01

(0.01

)

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net

0.04

0.00

0.05

0.05

Tax related adjustments

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

(0.01

)

(0.00

)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

0.21

0.23

0.64

0.84

Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

47,440,556

48,304,507

47,739,540

48,523,120


Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities:

Net income

2,802

7,331

9,636

22,566

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

2,676

2,789

10,559

11,283

Stock-based compensation

4,588

3,282

16,545

13,064

Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net

284

150

931

618

Other loss (gain)

(58

)

26

(638

)

(537

)

Accrued interest on bank deposits

(239

)

596

(1,210

)

2,123

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(33

)

64

202

888

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(2,518

)

(7,557

)

5,762

(2,407

)

Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

(2,667

)

(2,140

)

(5,062

)

(6,989

)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(645

)

1,143

5

4,461

Decrease (increase) in trade payables

802

2,310

(1,695

)

1,775

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

2,778

(6,416

)

16,797

2,260

Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

6,955

2,272

8,690

2,784

Operating lease liabilities, net

1,353

109

1,289

963

Net cash provided by operating activities

16,078

3,959

61,811

52,852

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(2,045

)

(2,002

)

(8,671

)

(8,155

)

Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net

(84

)

(7

)

(110

)

4

Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net

(12,054

)

2,187

(23,878

)

15,960

Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net

6,579

(1,131

)

18,291

(46,363

)

Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

0

0

0

(12,239

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,604

)

(953

)

(14,368

)

(50,793

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,618

3,406

11,903

17,998

Repurchase of shares

(5,750

)

(5,616

)

(45,326

)

(24,509

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,132

)

(2,210

)

(33,423

)

(6,511

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,342

796

14,020

(4,452

)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

48,429

39,955

40,751

45,203

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

54,771

40,751

54,771

40,751


Latest Stories

  • Remembering Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer

    Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

  • Altercation with coach reportedly prompted Patrik Laine's benching

    John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.

  • Oilers continue mastery over slumping Senators

    Goals by defenceman Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

  • Bianca Andreescu upset in second-round match at Australian Open

    Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.

  • Bobrovsky (finally) shines as Panthers edge Red Wings

    Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in his best performance of the season as the Panthers dropped the Red Wings.

  • Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on leave amid investigation into car crash

    Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Penguins tab Brian Burke, Ron Hextall to fill void left by Jim Rutherford

    Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • MLB will keep 7-inning doubleheaders, extra innings runner rule in 2021

    The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.

  • Don't sleep on the Jets, the surprise threat to win the North Division

    Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Hey ref, how was breakfast? Unique season forges new bonds

    NHL referees and linesmen are holding pre- and postgame meetings virtually, not eating meals with each other and taking all the necessary precautions to limit time spent together. They're seeing each other less but players much more, the result of a unique schedule with teams almost always facing off multiple games in a row. Working consecutive games between teams has allowed officials and players to build up more of a rapport than usual, even amid pandemic restrictions. “It’s different,” Philadelphia's Travis Konecny said. “It’s kind of fun. For me, I’m still young in the league, so I haven’t had an opportunity to really ever talk to some of the officials and get to know them too well. It’s a chance to build some relationships and see a couple familiar faces out there.” While familiarity breeds contempt on the ice among opponents, it's having the reverse effect for the men in stripes. Officiating teams get to communicate more with players and learn their tendencies outside the intensity of a playoff series when tensions can be high for everyone. “You definitely want to be nicer in the first game, I think, just to say, ‘Hello, how are you doing, how’s the room service been?’” Washington defenceman Brenden Dillon said. “When you do have that familiarity and you kind of get to know the guys, I feel like you can build a bit more of a relationship other than just the guys that are yelling at one another on the ice.” Players and officials are also running into each other more away from the rink because they're staying in the same city more often. NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom joked about the extra interaction: “They have no choice because a lot of times they’re the only people at the hotel.” Passing in the hallway of a hotel is breaking down some of the adversarial nature of that relationship, and it could be keeping penalty calls under control, even as rivalries build between teams already weary of seeing the same foe over and over. League stats show penalties aren't any higher through the first quarter of this season. “It’s great for the players and the officials to know each other as human beings,” Walkom said. "And we have quite a few officials that don’t have a ton of experience in the league, so it certainly accelerates their learning with certain players. That’s been something that’s been positive that’s come out of seeing the same teams.” Walkom is pleased with how officials have handled all the adjustments, including the need to alter arrangements at 18 of 31 arenas to follow virus protocols. Players are adjusting to it all too, even if they're not thinking much on the ice about seeing the same referees a few times in a row. “I don’t think you have to change your game,” Dallas forward Blake Comeau said. “Obviously without fans you can hear everything out there, so as a team I think we’re going to try to stay off the refs, let them do their job. I don’t think it benefits everyone by yelling and screaming at them.” COVID-19 PROBLEMS So far, 34 games through Tuesday have been postponed because of the virus, and three teams are paused through at least the weekend. New Jersey was up to 19 players on the league's virus protocol list, Minnesota 12 and Buffalo nine. “If we have to wait a few more days, we have to wait a few more days,” said Wild general manager Bill Guerin, whose team won't play again until at least next Tuesday. “We’ll be OK in the end.” Sabres GM Kevyn Adams still expects his team to play all 56 regular-season games, and there has been no indication yet from the NHL that it will sort playoff standings by points percentage. CRAZY COLUMBUS It seems like Columbus is at the centre of the league this season. First there was Pierre-Luc Dubois' change of scenery request, his benching and blockbuster trade to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and hometown kid Jack Roslovic. Then the Blue Jackets were on the wrong end of a bizarre botched video review in a loss to Carolina on Sunday. And then coach John Tortorella benched Laine on Monday. On Tuesday, Mikko Koivu abruptly retired because he wasn't playing up to his expectations. What's next? Oh, Tortorella is in the final year of his contract with no extension in place. GAME OF THE WEEK The St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes face off Friday for the fifth time in seven consecutive meetings, a record for an NHL or NBA regular season. LEADERS (through Monday) Goals: Auston Matthews (Toronto), 11; Assists: Connor McDavid (Edmonton), 17; Points: McDavid, 27; Ice time: Brent Burns (San Jose), 27:32; Goals-against average: Petr Mrazek (Carolina), 0.99; Save percentage: Mike Smith (Edmonton), .964. ___ AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • 'I've got your back': Here's what it meant to work alongside Terez Paylor

    Once you got close to Terez, you learned all the things that attracted people from afar were real. He was kind. He was caring.

  • Sharks score late, then sink Kings 4-3 in shootout

    LOS ANGELES — Logan Couture scored in a shootout after teammate Evander Kane tied the game with 44.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Tuesday night. Couture also had a goal for the third straight game. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks. Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Anze Kopitar also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots. Kane jammed in a rebound at 19:15 of the third period to tie it 3-all. Couture converted his attempt in the shootout and Jones saved two shots sandwiched around Kings forward Lias Andersson hitting the post. Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played in his 1,734th game to break a tie with Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history. The 41-year-old Marleau is 23 games behind Mark Messier in second place with 1,756 career games. The Kings rallied from a 2-0 deficit before going in front on Brown’s one-timer from the right circle at 10:45 of the third. Kopitar got the Kings back in it seven minutes into the second by scoring on a breakaway, and Brown tied it on the power play at 17:54. San Jose needed just 1:22 to score the opening goal, hemming Los Angeles in its own end before Meier cut across the crease to fake out Petersen and bury a backhand into an open net. The Kings have allowed the opponent to score first in 10 of their 12 games, tied with Ottawa for most in the league. The Sharks made it 2-0 at 17:48 when Couture scored on a one-timer from a sharp angle during a delayed penalty. Marleau had the primary assist on Couture’s fourth goal in the past five games. Kings defenceman Drew Doughty did not return because of an apparent right arm injury sustained blocking a shot by Brent Burns in the third. UP NEXT San Jose and Los Angeles wrap up their two-game series Thursday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

  • Stamkos, Joseph lead Lightning past Preds 6-1 for 6th in row

    NASHVILLE — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Mathieu Joseph scored twice and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to lead the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning past the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night. Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, who have won six straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL. Four of those wins have come against the Predators in the last 11 days. Rocco Grimaldi had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Juuse Saros made 24 saves. Grimaldi opened the scoring 4:43 in, but Tampa Bay rattled off three goals in 2:35 beginning with Stamkos’ goal at 11:28 of the first period. Palat followed with a power-play goal at 12:31 and Joseph, celebrating his 24th birthday, concluded the scoring in the opening period at 14:03. Vasilevskiy, rested Monday for the first time since last March, looked sharp in the second game of the back-to-back set between the teams. Curtis McElhinney made his first appearance Monday in 11 months and backstopped the Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Predators. Nashville appeared to draw within one late in the second, but a coach’s challenge wiped out Colton Sissons' goal when the play was deemed offside. Gourde made it 4-1 at 6:40 of the third, scoring off the rebound of Mikhail Sergachev's shot. Stamkos and Joseph later converted both ends of a double-minor high-sticking call on Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis. POINT STREAK Lightning centre Brayden Point had three assists, extending his point streak to six games. He has at least one point in all but one of Tampa Bay’s 11 games this season. Sergachev also had three assists for the Lightning. He has four in his last two games. MALONE’S DEBUT IN GOLD Nashville recalled centre Sean Malone from the taxi squad and inserted him into the lineup. It was the Harvard alum’s second NHL game, coming nearly four years after the Buffalo native made his debut with his hometown Sabres on April 8, 2017. Malone quickly got his first career point, picking up the primary assist on Grimaldi’s goal. FAVORITE FOE Stamkos extended his point streak against the Predators to six games. Tampa Bay's captain has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his last six games against Nashville. Including an empty-net goal Monday night, Stamkos has scored in all four games versus the Predators this season. KUNIN RETURNS Luke Kunin returned to Nashville’s lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Nick Cousins and Erik Haula came out of the Predators' lineup. Both played in Nashville’s first 12 games, with Cousins scoring once and adding four assists, and Haula posting four assists. WHAT’S NEXT Tampa Bay returns to the Sunshine State for a pair of road games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday. The Predators remain in Nashville for games against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jim Diamond, The Associated Press

  • Blackhawks beat Stars 2-1 in OT for second straight victory

    DALLAS — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period. The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win. Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three. In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots. OILERS 3, SENATORS 2 OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defencemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie provided the scoring and Edmonton edged Ottawa to move past .500 for the first time this season. It was the fourth game between the teams in 10 days. Edmonton (8-7-0) won the first three — 8-5 and 4-2 in Edmonton and 3-1 Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. They will meet five more times in the regular season. Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa. Ottawa replaced goaltender Marcus Hogberg with Matt Murray at 3:53 of the second period after the Oilers went up 3-1. Hogberg stopped 10 of 13 shots. PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1 SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as Florida beat Detroit. Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers. Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance. The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Isaiah Todd Highlights

    High School and AAU highlights of G League Ignite power forward Isaiah Todd.&nbsp;

  • Curry leads Warriors to 114-91 victory, ending Spurs' streak

    SAN ANTONIO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated San Antonio 114-91 on Tuesday night, snapping the Spurs’ three-game winning streak. Golden State ended a five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall had 15 points and Andrew Wiggins added 14 for the Warriors. Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 15 and Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills had 13 apiece for San Antonio. It was the Spurs’ final home game before embarking on their annual nearly month-long road trip while the city’s Stock Show & Rodeo is held at the AT&T Center. After blowing a 14-point lead in a 105-100 loss to San Antonio on Monday, Golden State did not let up in the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors drove the lane and found teammates open behind the 3-point line for the second straight night, but were unable to connect on those attempts early. Reserve guard Damion Lee changed that, hitting three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points in a five-minute stretch bridging the first and second quarters. The Warriors finished 17 for 40 on 3-pointers and shot 46% overall. The Spurs received their own spark off the bench with Lyles scoring nine points in the first half after entering the game with 3:21 left in the opening quarter. Lyles, who was averaging 10.8 minutes in 12 games this season, played 26 minutes. The Warriors went on a 20-2 run in the third, capped by a 3-pointer by Kelly Oubre Jr. for a 73-55 lead midway through the quarter. Golden state extended the lead to 86-65 on Kent Bazemore’s 3-pointer off a Curry assist with 2:31 remaining in the period. Oubre finished with 12 points and Bazemore added 10. The Spurs were without injured starters Derrick White and LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right hip. White sat out the second night of a back-to-back for injury rehabilitation after missing 12 straight games earlier this season with a fractured left second toe. TIP-INS Warriors: Golden State won the first and last games of its four-game road trip, losing twice by a combined seven points. … The Warriors used the same starting lineup despite a back-to-back. … Golden State’s previous victory in San Antonio was Nov. 2, 2017, when Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant all scored 20-plus points in a 112-92 victory. The Warriors are 3-41 there. Spurs: Aldridge missed his fourth straight game with a sore right hip. Coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge will be re-evaluated in four to five days after receiving a shot Tuesday for the pain in his hip. ... Rookie guard Devin Vassell made his first career start. Vassell is the first lottery pick selected by the Spurs to start as a rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997. … Keldon Johnson is averaging 9.5 points in his last four games after scoring at least 12 points in his previous seven contests. UP NEXT Warriors: Host Orlando on Friday to open a four-game homestand. Spurs: Open a seven-game road trip Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press